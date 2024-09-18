Sept. 21: All Valley Showcase Comes to Valencia High

The Saugus High School Instrumental Music and Booster Club’s “All Valley Showcase”, sponsored by Scriptz will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at Valencia High School, 27801 Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. with the showcase performances beginning at 7 p.m.

Back-to-school time in Southern California finds football season in full swing and the marching band field tournament season starting with a competitive spirit. There are roughly 49 marching band competitions, called field tournaments, in southern California between September and November each school year.

Like all competitive sports, the field tournaments are filled with students who start school early or end late in the evening, all vying for the chance to make it to championships.

Field tournaments and band scoring is a complex effort, which requires the expert judges. The bands with the highest scores earn a coveted spot in the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association Championships. Before each season begins, there is a tradition of “friendlies,” events where bands come together in the spirit of fellowship to show off their new field shows and support each other.

For the first time in memory, such a “friendly” will be held in the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Valencia High School.

The “All Valley Showcase” is being hosted by the Saugus Instrumental Music program, with support from Valencia High. The All Valley Showcase has invited high schools throughout the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and Antelope valleys to perform their field shows and enjoy pre-season camaraderie.

The Showcase will include performances by Castaic, Chatsworth, Golden Valley, Saugus and West Ranch high schools.

“Santa Clarita has a proud history of being a music and color guard town. The All Valley Showcase will bring a new type of tournament, a friendly, to our town. It will be a great experience for Santa Clarita and our many students,” said Evan Block, director of bands for Saugus High School.

Putting on such an event requires volunteers, dedicated sponsors and months of planning. It also takes community support.

“Going into this with eyes wide open, we knew it would be critical to learn from other successful programs. Kelvin Flores, Director of Bands at Valencia High School, which hosts the annual Ragnarok competition, has been a great collaborator and a tremendous mentor,” said Andrew Sherman, president of the Saugus Instrumental Music Boosters.

Sherman, has met with parents, vendors and music program leaders who have all leaned in to help.

The All Valley Showcase has also secured a major sponsor in Scriptz. Scriptz offers a scripting service for film, TV and streaming. Founder and CEO, Patrick Rowan, put the weight of Scriptz behind the success of the event.

“The All Valley Showcase’s mission to bring high school students together in support of music and camaraderie will offer a great experience for the participants and will elevate music even higher in the Santa Clarita Valley. Scriptz is proud to sponsor the first annual All Valley Showcase,” Rowan said.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students, with children five and under for free. There will also be food trucks, concessions and a raffle for prizes.

