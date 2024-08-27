header image

S.C.V. History
August 27
1933 - Atholl McBean elected president of The Newhall Land and Farming Company [link]
Atholl McBean
Sept. 21: Volunteers Needed for River Rally Cleanup
| Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
River Rally Volunteers

Volunteer registration is now open for the 29th Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21, 8-11 a.m.

This year’s River Rally will be held at the William S. Hart Pony Baseball and Softball Complex, 23780 Auto Center Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, where volunteers will clean a portion of the Santa Clara riverbed north of Creekside Road.

The Santa Clara River, which runs through the Santa Clarita Valley, is one of the last natural, free-flowing river systems in Southern California. This is such an important event, with more than 1,200 volunteers gathering each year to clean a portion of the river. This helps to preserve its natural beauty and protect the habitat for various wildlife, including fragile endangered species.

This is a perfect volunteer opportunity for individuals, families, clubs, scout troops and businesses. In addition to removing trash and debris from the riverbed, volunteers can sign up to help with logistics, including volunteer check-in, arts and crafts, water and glove distribution and line control. All interested volunteers, regardless of age, are required to pre-register online by visiting GreenSantaClarita.com/Events by Friday, Sept. 20.

All participants must wear closed-toe shoes and appropriate clothing for picking up debris in the riverbed and are highly encouraged to wear sun protection such as sunscreen and a hat. Volunteers should plan to bring a refillable water bottle to stay hydrated with the opportunity to visit an on-site water refill station, provided by SCV Water. Participants will receive a green, returnable bracelet during check-in, to be worn during the duration of the event. The bracelet must be returned in exchange for the giveaway item. All bracelets will be cleaned and reused for future events, aligning with Green Santa Clarita’s values to reduce waste and prevent potential litter from entering the riverbed. Giveaways will be available to registered volunteers, while supplies last. In addition to a giveaway, volunteers can enjoy Starbucks coffee, a breakfast snack, free Italian Ice and more. Clean up supplies such as gloves and trash bags will be provided as well.

Additionally, volunteers are encouraged to carpool, walk, ride public transportation or cycle to the event, where a free bike valet service will be provided by Incycle. Participants should also take advantage of the Environmental Expo to explore non-profits, community groups and organizations offering tips on preserving the city’s local watershed, pollution prevention, sustainability efforts, recycling and more. For safety reasons, pets are not allowed at this event.

For more information on the 29th Annual River Rally and Environmental Expo, please call the River Rally hotline at (661) 284-1415 or visit GreenSantaClarita.com. For information regarding volunteer registration, email Volunteers@santaclarita.gov or call (661) 250-3708.
