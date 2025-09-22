header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 22
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organizes community cleanup day [story]
cleanup day
Sept. 22-27: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
| Monday, Sep 22, 2025
Filming in SCV

The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 22 to Saturday, Sept. 27.

Filming this week in the Santa Clarita Valley are:

 

Television

“NCIS”

 

Feature

“Blood Rush”

“Anacondas”

 

Commercial

“Dynatrace”

“Sam’s Club”

 

Music Video

“INUB”

 

Short Film

“Dana Never Had a Brother”

 

In 2024 the city of Santa Clarita Film Office issued 400 film permits, resulting in 897 location film days, which generated an estimated $19 million in economic impact to the local community. Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

Many factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s Film Incentive Program, Movie Ranch Overlay Zone, low cost permit fees and expedited permit processing, along with the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program. Additionally, Santa Clarita is home to several studios and movie ranches that attract a large number of productions to the area. Santa Clarita is also located within the entertainment industry’s advantageous “Thirty-Mile Zone” and offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double as almost anywhere in the world.

Last year, countless television shows took advantage of all that Santa Clarita has to offer and nearly half of the film days reported in 2024 were attributed to television production alone. Many of the shows which were either locally based or frequently filmed in town included “Dr. Odyssey,” “Paradise,” “Good American Family,” “Criminal Minds,” “9-1-1,” “NCIS: Origins,” “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.,” “The Old Man,” and “The Family Business.”

Numerous feature films were shot in Santa Clarita in 2024, including “Wolfs,” ”MaXXXine,” “Night Swim” and “Lonely Planet.” In addition, many music videos, including those by artists such as Charli xcx and Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons, Doja Cat, Blake Shelton, Lord Huron, and Shaboozey, were filmed on location in Santa Clarita, as were various commercials and online content.

Filming benefits the local economy in several ways. Productions spend several millions of dollars each year on rentals and goods from businesses (small and large), local agencies, school districts, homeowners and non-profits. Hotels, restaurants, attractions, shopping centers and hardware stores, among others, receive direct compensation and generate tax revenue that contributes heavily to the quality of life in Santa Clarita by helping fund roads, programs, recreation and public safety.

For more information about filming in Santa Clarita, please visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at (661) 284-1425.

For a behind the scenes peek at filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Sept. 22-27: Seven Productions Filming in SCV

Sept. 22-27: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
Monday, Sep 22, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 22 to Saturday, Sept. 27.
FULL STORY...

City Urges Residents to Report Illegal Dumping in Storm Drains

City Urges Residents to Report Illegal Dumping in Storm Drains
Friday, Sep 19, 2025
Green Santa Clarita wants to take this opportunity to let city residents and visitors know about the Pollution Prevention hotline phone number and the Resident Service Center, which can both be used to report illegal dumping into Santa Clarita storm drains.
FULL STORY...

LASD Seeks Public Help in Locating Missing At-Risk Santa Clarita Man

LASD Seeks Public Help in Locating Missing At-Risk Santa Clarita Man
Friday, Sep 19, 2025
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Missing Persons Detail, is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Santa Clarita man.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 23: City Council Regular, Special Meeting

Sept. 23: City Council Regular, Special Meeting
Thursday, Sep 18, 2025
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall. The public session will be preceded by a closed session Special Meeting at 4:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 1: National Coffee with a Cop Day at Starbucks

Oct. 1: National Coffee with a Cop Day at Starbucks
Thursday, Sep 18, 2025
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be at Starbucks Wednesday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. for National Coffee with a Cop Day.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sept. 27: Fall Tours Begin at Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park
California State Parks is taking reservations for the fall tour season at Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park in Tehachap beginning Saturdays, on Sept. 27 through Oct. 11.
Sept. 27: Fall Tours Begin at Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park
Cougars Fall at No. 7 Santa Barbara City
College of the Canyons women's volleyball fell 3-1 at No. 7 Santa Barbara City College on Sept. 17 in a match played at the UC Santa Barbara campus. Set scores were 25-21, 22-25, 25-13, 25-16.
Cougars Fall at No. 7 Santa Barbara City
Ken Striplin | New Virtual Deputy Services Enhances Public Safety in Santa Clarita
Public safety remains a top priority for the city of Santa Clarita.
Ken Striplin | New Virtual Deputy Services Enhances Public Safety in Santa Clarita
Canyons Breaks Through 20-14 Over No. 18 Pasadena City
College of the Canyons football began league play with a resounding 20-14 win over No. 18 Pasadena City College on Saturday, Sept. 20 at Cougar Stadium, snapping a three-game losing streak to get its season back on track.
Canyons Breaks Through 20-14 Over No. 18 Pasadena City
Sept. 22-27: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 22 to Saturday, Sept. 27.
Sept. 22-27: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
Sept. 28: Deadline for Public Comments on Watershed Plans
There is only one week left to submit comments on the county's Safe, Clean Water Program's Draft Initial Watershed Plans. This includes planning for the Santa Clara River Watershed Area. Comments will be accepted until Sept. 28.
Sept. 28: Deadline for Public Comments on Watershed Plans
Today in SCV History (Sept. 22)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organizes community cleanup day [story]
cleanup day
Today in SCV History (Sept. 21)
1974 - COC's new Cougar Stadium opens for first game of football season; Harbor beats COC, 26-21 [story]
Cougar Stadium
Today in SCV History (Sept. 20)
1954 - C-46 cargo plane crashes at Saugus Drunk Farm; Civil Air Patrol chaplains parachute to safety [story]
chaplains
Golden Valley High’s Nicholas Patey Honored as County Teacher of the Year
William S. Hart Union High School District Teacher of the Year Nicholas Patey has been selected as a Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year, a prestigious award that recognizes excellence in education.
Golden Valley High’s Nicholas Patey Honored as County Teacher of the Year
Oct. 4: 250th Anniversary Celebration of the Army, Navy, Marines
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 355 and Coffee4Vets will host a 250th Anniversary Celebration of the Army, Navy, and Marines on Saturday, Oct. 4, 5-9 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center.
Oct. 4: 250th Anniversary Celebration of the Army, Navy, Marines
City Urges Residents to Report Illegal Dumping in Storm Drains
Green Santa Clarita wants to take this opportunity to let city residents and visitors know about the Pollution Prevention hotline phone number and the Resident Service Center, which can both be used to report illegal dumping into Santa Clarita storm drains.
City Urges Residents to Report Illegal Dumping in Storm Drains
Sept. 22-26: Caltrans Will Close Lanes, Off-ramps NB I-5 Near Roxford Street
Caltrans has announced closures of lanes and off-ramps of northbound Interstate 5 near Roxford Street in Sylmar for paving work. Work will take place Monday night, Sept. 22 through Friday night, Sept. 26.
Sept. 22-26: Caltrans Will Close Lanes, Off-ramps NB I-5 Near Roxford Street
Bridge to Home Announces Changes in Leadership
Bridge to Home, the primary homeless services provider in the Santa Clarita Valley, has announced the departure of Executive Director and longtime team member Chris Najarro.
Bridge to Home Announces Changes in Leadership
Oct. 26: Rancho Camulos Museum Presents Dave Stamey
Dave Stamey, an award-winning Western musician and popular performer at the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, will appear on Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. at Rancho Camulos Museum.
Oct. 26: Rancho Camulos Museum Presents Dave Stamey
Sept. 27: 17th Annual Gracefest Scheduled at Castaic Lake
GraceFest, one of the West Coast’s largest Christian music festivals, will host its 17th annual event on Saturday, Sept. 27, 3-9:30 p.m. at Castaic Lake Recreation Area.
Sept. 27: 17th Annual Gracefest Scheduled at Castaic Lake
Nov. 6: WiSH Wine Under the Roof Fundraiser at Bella Vida SCV Senior Center
As the autumn breeze begins to cool the Santa Clarita Valley, there’s one event that promises to warm hearts, palates and a sense of community all at once, raise a glass for Wine Under the Roof.
Nov. 6: WiSH Wine Under the Roof Fundraiser at Bella Vida SCV Senior Center
LASD Seeks Public Help in Locating Missing At-Risk Santa Clarita Man
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Missing Persons Detail, is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Santa Clarita man.
LASD Seeks Public Help in Locating Missing At-Risk Santa Clarita Man
Marsha McLean | A City in Motion: Santa Clarita Transit
Did you know that You’ve "Got a Friend at City Hall?" In Santa Clarita, dedicated city staff in dozens of departments and divisions work to keep the city running smoothly, solve problems and improve the quality of life for residents in countless ways.
Marsha McLean | A City in Motion: Santa Clarita Transit
Today in SCV History (Sept. 19)
1863 - Gen. Edward F. Beale loans money to A.A. Hudson and Oliver P. Robbins to erect toll house in Newhall Pass [story]
toll house
Sept. 23: Tip-A-Cop Fundraiser at Lazy Dog Cafe Benefits Special Olympics
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station enjoyed a successful fundraiser at its last Tip-A-Cop event so the station is running it back on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 5-9 p.m.
Sept. 23: Tip-A-Cop Fundraiser at Lazy Dog Cafe Benefits Special Olympics
Henry Mayo Physicians Co-Author Paper in Leading Oncology Journal
Amanda M. Woodworth, MD, Director of Breast Health at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California and Anjali Date, MD, Medical Director at the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center, were two of six co-authors of a paper recently published in the Annals of Surgical Oncology.
Henry Mayo Physicians Co-Author Paper in Leading Oncology Journal
Sept. 27: ‘Laughing Stock Comedy’ at Gilcrest Farms
Pistachio Comedy presents "Laughing Stock Comedy" show, beginning 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27 with a free family friendly show followed by a 21 and up showing at 8 p.m. at Gilcrest Farms.
Sept. 27: ‘Laughing Stock Comedy’ at Gilcrest Farms
Sept. 23: City Council Regular, Special Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall. The public session will be preceded by a closed session Special Meeting at 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 23: City Council Regular, Special Meeting
SCVNews.com