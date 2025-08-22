Sept. 22-29: Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Silent Book Auction

|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke and heat cramps, as high temperatures are forecast to continue to impact the Santa Clarita Valley and the region.
|
The Princess Grace Foundation has announced the recipients of its 2025 Princess Grace Awards and among this year’s winners and honorees are three students from California Institute of the Arts: Tramaine Raphael Gray (Theater MFA 26), Gabriella Mykal (Film/Video MFA 23) and Jared Hall (Film/Video MFA 25).
|
The Canyon Theatre Guild has announced its 2025-26 season with nine new show-stopping productions.
|
Join a InfluenceHER No Is A Complete Sentence, Knowing Your Boundaries Workshop, 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9 at the Newhall Press Room.
|
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced the deployment of over 300 vehicles as part of its effort to modernize the fleet, improve efficiency and enhance public and deputy safety.
|
Take the Santa Clarita Beach Bus to the 25th Annual Pooch Parade on Sunday, Aug. 24, at Ventura Harbor Village.
|
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library in collaboration with Santa Clarita Valley Libraries will have a silent Book Auction 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 22 through 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 29 at all three local library branches.
|
SCVi Charter School invites all Santa Clarita Valley families with school-age children in the community to attend its annual Back-to-School Night on Thursday, Sept. 4, 5-7 p.m.
|
This episode of Santa Clarita Voices takes listeners and viewers on a ride into the world of professional mountain biking with guest Spencer Rathkamp, a pro rider from Santa Clarita, known for his skills, dedication to the sport and passion for inspiring the next generation of riders.
|
The Santa Clarita City Council will return from its summer hiatus to meet in regular open session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 26. Among the items on the council's agenda are another look at The Hartwell, a condos-and-retail project to be constructed in downtown Newhall on Main Street and the appointment of a new planning commissioner.
|
The city of Santa Clarita presents its newest art exhibition, “Hispanic Heritage Month,” on view through Wednesday, Oct. 15, in the first floor gallery at City Hall.
|
The Hart District has announced the appointment of Brian Necessary as the new principal at Arroyo Seco Junior High School and Christopher Printz as a new assistant principal at Golden Valley High School.
|
1891
- Future First Lady Lou Henry (Hoover), 17, poses for photo at R.E. Nickel's Acton store [story
]
|
The Guardians SCV invite the community to its 5th Annual Patriot Day Car Show and free community Breakfast on Saturday, Sept. 6, from 8 a.m. to noon at Gateway Promenade, Higher Vision Church parking lot at 28776 The Old Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
|
SCV Boss Ladies is seeking vendors to be a part of its Trunk or Treat event scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 23.
|
Douglas Furniture, a familiar sight along the road at 23661 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA, 91321, is currently holding a $4,000,000 quitting business sale.
|
At the heart of Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, surrounded by oak trees and serene trails, is one of the most meaningful spaces in Santa Clarita, the Youth Grove, a place that invites reflection and remembrance.
|
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) has announced a Military Service Academy night for students, parents, educators and other interested parties in California’s 27th Congressional District.
|
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is offering a variety of rebates for Santa Clarita Valley residents.
|
Parents are protesting the closing of the Henry Mayo Kids Club at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital's Henry Mayo Fitness Center on Town Center Drive, scheduled for Friday, Aug. 29.
|
The Latino Business Alliance will gather to recognize National Hispanic Heritage Month with a celebration, awards and networking reception 5:30- 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17 at the Centre.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that David March Park is now closed and crews will begin construction on new upgrades and amenities, including outdoor exercise equipment, a covered picnic pavilion, a new basketball court, a shaded playground and more.
|
Boot Barn will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4 at 25570 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.
|
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Messaging Magic" on Wednesday, Aug. 27 from 5-6 p.m.
