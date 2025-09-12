Sept. 22: ‘Color Expressions’ Juried Exhibition Call for Artists Deadline

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration in the upcoming “Color Expressions” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the Newhall Community Center from Oct. 1- Dec. 16.

The deadline to submit artwork is Monday, Sept. 22.

This exhibition explores the emotional and cultural power of color, inviting artists to reflect on the ways bold palettes, symbolic hues and vibrant traditions convey meaning beyond words. From personal interpretations to cultural expressions, artists will showcase how color can inspire, energize and connect us. “Color Expressions” celebrates color as a universal language that evokes memory, emotion and imagination. Highlight the transformative beauty of color and its ability to spark joy, reflection and connection through art.

Some other important dates are:

Artwork Drop-off: Oct. 1, from 11:30 a.m.- Noon.

Artwork Pick-up: Dec. 16, 11:30 a.m.- Noon.

The juried exhibition will be on view at Newhall Community Center which is located at 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321.

If artists are unable to pick up their work on the scheduled pick-up date, remaining pieces will be transported to the Arts & Events office in Newhall, where the artwork can be collected at a later time by appointment.

The Arts & Events office is located at 22704 9th St., Newhall, CA 91321.

Artists will be notified of juried results one to two days after the deadline.

To be Eligible artwork must be:

All hanging artwork must be properly wired.

Maximum size 40” x 50” (including frame).

Maximum weight is 20lbs.

Artwork previously exhibited with the city will not be considered.

Mailed artwork will not be accepted.

Artists must physically hand-deliver and pickup their artwork.

Per ADA compliance, artwork cannot protrude more than four inches from the wall.

Acceptable mediums include painting, drawing, sculpture, printmaking, photography, textiles and mixed-media.

This call is open to artists regardless of race, color, religion, natural origin, gender, age, military status, sexual orientation, marital status, or physical or mental disabilities

Each respective artist will be responsible for handling the sale of own artwork included in this exhibition. The city of Santa Clarita or its employees will not be responsible for the sale of artwork. In the event the city is approached by an interested buyer, the city will provide the interested buyer’s information to the artist who will then execute the sale of their own artwork. There is no commission due to the city.

To submit artwork visit https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/370c902e8f1a48efb82f89f6850eec09.

