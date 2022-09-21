Sept, 22: Soundcheck Presents Performances from Mr. Max, Dev Elephant

Soundcheck is SCVTV’s music show that highlights Santa Clarita Valley’s locally-based musicians and their original music. Past seasons of Soundcheck have showcased the artists’ performances in a live concert setting at The MAIN in Newhall – Season 1 – and in a virtual format – Season 2, and for Season 3, the artists performed outdoors at the scenic and historic property, the Rancho Camulos Museum. Season 4 of Soundcheck is being filmed inside the SCVTV Community Media Center studio.
Here’s more about this episode’s featured musicians:
Mr. Max: Mr. Max is a Los Angeles-based Indie/Punk band founded by frontman/ guitarist Max Cohen. Mr. Max was heavily influenced by the punk rock music native to the South Bay area in Los Angeles. Their sound combines these early influences with more modern sounds from the surf, psych, garage rock and indie rock worlds to create something new and original. Growing into a 3-piece band, featuring Diego Patino (It’s Butter) on drums and Johnnie Gilmore on bass, the group has been putting on high-energy shows in Los Angeles and the surrounding areas. Mr. Max recently released their new single “I Hate My Life” (featured on Spotify’s official New Noise and Noisy playlists) accompanied by an outlandish music video featuring animation by Youtuber Harvey Seasalt. Catch more from Mr. Max by following them on Spotify–under “Mr. Max”–, on Instagram at “mrmaxmusic”, on Apple Music – under “Mr. Max” –, or on Youtube as “Mr. Max”. You can also stay updated on their shows and latest releases on their website, https://www.mrmaxmusic.com/.
Dev Elephant: Dev Elephant is an alt-rock band based in Los Angeles. Its three members–consisting of Edwin Martinez on guitar and vocals, Richard Lopez on bass, and Vincent Befi on drums–formed Dev Elephant in 2018. Follow them on Instagram @develephant_la or on Facebook under “DevElephant” to keep up with their latest shows and releases. You can also hear all their original songs on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, deezer, and iHeart.
About SCVTV
The SCVTV Community Media Center is a space where the convergence of creatives, historians, educators, students, nonprofits, media professionals and businesses collaborate to create high-quality, localized tv and web programming for the Santa Clarita Valley. SCVTV’s mission is to operate the City of Santa Clarita’s public television channel and Community Media Center under contract with the Santa Clarita Public Television Authority; to provide its platform and media services through community access and original programming opportunities that highlight local arts and culture, musicians, history, education, government, nonprofits and civic affairs; and to facilitate educational media production and marketing opportunities. For more information about SCVTV, visit SCVTV.com. Media, please contact Jessica Boyer at jboyer@scvtv.com.
