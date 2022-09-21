header image

1974 - COC's new Cougar Stadium opens for first game of football season; Harbor beats COC, 26-21 [story]
Cougar Stadium
Sept, 22: Soundcheck Presents Performances from Mr. Max, Dev Elephant
| Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Tune in to a brand new episode of Soundcheck to hear original songs from alt-rock cerebral indie rock from Mr. Max and from the alt-rock group Dev Elephant airing Thursday, September 22 at 4 p.m.

Each band will play three original songs in live, recorded performances at the SCVTV studio.

Tune in to hear Mr. Max and Dev Elephant on Thursday, September 22 at 4 p.m. on the Soundcheck Facebook page, SCVTV.com, Spectrum Channel 20, AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, Apple TV app, and Roku app.

Soundcheck is SCVTV’s music show that highlights Santa Clarita Valley’s locally-based musicians and their original music. Past seasons of Soundcheck have showcased the artists’ performances in a live concert setting at The MAIN in Newhall – Season 1 – and in a virtual format – Season 2, and for Season 3, the artists performed outdoors at the scenic and historic property, the Rancho Camulos Museum. Season 4 of Soundcheck is being filmed inside the SCVTV Community Media Center studio.

To see more from Soundcheck, visit http://scvsoundcheck.com.

Here’s more about this episode’s featured musicians:

Mr. Max: Mr. Max is a Los Angeles-based Indie/Punk band founded by frontman/ guitarist Max Cohen. Mr. Max was heavily influenced by the punk rock music native to the South Bay area in Los Angeles. Their sound combines these early influences with more modern sounds from the surf, psych, garage rock and indie rock worlds to create something new and original. Growing into a 3-piece band, featuring Diego Patino (It’s Butter) on drums and Johnnie Gilmore on bass, the group has been putting on high-energy shows in Los Angeles and the surrounding areas. Mr. Max recently released their new single “I Hate My Life” (featured on Spotify’s official New Noise and Noisy playlists) accompanied by an outlandish music video featuring animation by Youtuber Harvey Seasalt. Catch more from Mr. Max by following them on Spotify–under “Mr. Max”–, on Instagram at “mrmaxmusic”, on Apple Music – under “Mr. Max” –, or on Youtube as “Mr. Max”. You can also stay updated on their shows and latest releases on their website, https://www.mrmaxmusic.com/.

Dev Elephant: Dev Elephant is an alt-rock band based in Los Angeles. Its three members–consisting of Edwin Martinez on guitar and vocals, Richard Lopez on bass, and Vincent Befi on drums–formed Dev Elephant in 2018. Follow them on Instagram @develephant_la or on Facebook under “DevElephant” to keep up with their latest shows and releases. You can also hear all their original songs on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, deezer, and iHeart.

About SCVTV

The SCVTV Community Media Center is a space where the convergence of creatives, historians, educators, students, nonprofits, media professionals and businesses collaborate to create high-quality, localized tv and web programming for the Santa Clarita Valley. SCVTV’s mission is to operate the City of Santa Clarita’s public television channel and Community Media Center under contract with the Santa Clarita Public Television Authority; to provide its platform and media services through community access and original programming opportunities that highlight local arts and culture, musicians, history, education, government, nonprofits and civic affairs; and to facilitate educational media production and marketing opportunities. For more information about SCVTV, visit SCVTV.com. Media, please contact Jessica Boyer at jboyer@scvtv.com.
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
Sign ups are now open for the inaugural Battle of the Bands event at Impulse Music Co. in Santa Clarita.
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
California Institute of the Arts School of Theater faculty Bart DeLorenzo will direct the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble’s Los Angeles premiere of Henrik Ibsen’s "Ghosts," running now through Sunday, Oct. 23 at the company theater in Los Angeles.
Monday, Sep 19, 2022
The MAIN is presenting Locals Only: An Evening with Sara Niemietz on Friday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m.
Friday, Sep 16, 2022
California Institute for the Arts Center for New Performance kicks off its 20th anniversary season on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, with the world premiere of "Scene with Cranes," written by acclaimed playwright Octavio Solis, directed by Chi-wang Yang.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCVEDC Releases In-depth Data With 2022 Economic Outlook Conference
Designed to provide attendees with an economic analysis and outlook for the coming year, the 2022 Economic Outlook Conference included global, national, and state perspectives, while focusing primarily on the trends and issues associated with the Santa Clarita Valley and the surrounding business community.
SCVEDC Releases In-depth Data With 2022 Economic Outlook Conference
California Weekly Monkeypox Update For Sept 21
The California Department of Public Health provided a weekly update on the state’s monkeypox outbreak and response.
California Weekly Monkeypox Update For Sept 21
WalletHub: California Ranks 7th Happiest State
With 87% of Americans feeling “anxious” or “very anxious” about inflation, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Happiest States in America, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.
WalletHub: California Ranks 7th Happiest State
Nov 4: “LOCALS ONLY!” To Feature An Evening With Sara Niemietz
Enjoy an intimate evening of live music with one of the nation’s brightest up-and-comers at the next “LOCALS ONLY!” show.
Nov 4: “LOCALS ONLY!” To Feature An Evening With Sara Niemietz
Los Angeles County Office of Immigrant Affairs Elevates Community Education Campaign to Address New ‘Public Charge’ Rule Change
The Los Angeles County Office of Immigrant Affairs in the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs welcomes the new “public charge” regulation and continues its public campaign to inform immigrant households about this positive and important development.
Los Angeles County Office of Immigrant Affairs Elevates Community Education Campaign to Address New ‘Public Charge’ Rule Change
Santa Clarita Public Library Receives Library Innovation Lab Grant Award From California Humanities
The Santa Clarita Public Library has been awarded $5,000 by California Humanities for the upcoming project titled, “Connections – Connecting Through Art, Nature, Healing and Story.”
Santa Clarita Public Library Receives Library Innovation Lab Grant Award From California Humanities
State Public Health Leaders Update COVID-19 Guidance for Use of Face Masks
The California Department of Public Health today released updated guidance for the use of face masks, using the federal community COVID-19 levels to inform statewide masking recommendations.
State Public Health Leaders Update COVID-19 Guidance for Use of Face Masks
Today in SCV History (Sept. 21)
1974 - COC's new Cougar Stadium opens for first game of football season; Harbor beats COC, 26-21 [story]
Cougar Stadium
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 14 New Deaths, 1,520 New Cases in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 14 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,520 new cases countywide and 32 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 14 New Deaths, 1,520 New Cases in L.A. County
Sept. 28: Inaugural Meeting of Black Business Council
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the inaugural meeting of the Black Business Council on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sept. 28: Inaugural Meeting of Black Business Council
Sept. 21: Community Services and Arts Grants Program Info Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2023 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to a webinar via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 10:30 a.m.
Sept. 21: Community Services and Arts Grants Program Info Meeting
Sept. 21: JCI Santa Clarita Hosts Hart School Board Candidate Forum
JCI Santa Clarita will host a "Meet the Candidates" forum featuring candidates running for trustee positions on the William S. Hart Union School District Board.
Sept. 21: JCI Santa Clarita Hosts Hart School Board Candidate Forum
Sept. 22: Guided Hike to Watch the Sunset Over the SCV
Join the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday, Sept. 22 for a guided hike to watch the sunset over the Santa Clarita Valley.
Sept. 22: Guided Hike to Watch the Sunset Over the SCV
ARTree Non-profit Community Arts Center Seeks Volunteers, Teachers
ARTree, a non-profit community arts center, is seeking volunteers and teachers.
ARTree Non-profit Community Arts Center Seeks Volunteers, Teachers
COC Women’s Soccer Score Road Win, 2-0 Over San Bernardino Valley
College of the Canyons remained unbeaten with a 2-0 road victory at San Bernardino Valley College on Sept. 13, with a pair of second half scores from the Cougars proving to be the difference maker.
COC Women’s Soccer Score Road Win, 2-0 Over San Bernardino Valley
Oct. 1: Deadline to Enter Impulse Music Inaugural Battle of the Bands
Sign ups are now open for the inaugural Battle of the Bands event at Impulse Music Co. in Santa Clarita.
Oct. 1: Deadline to Enter Impulse Music Inaugural Battle of the Bands
Oct. 8: Over-the-Line Wheelchair Baseball Tournament
Triumph Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, is hosting the ninth annual Over-the-Line Wheelchair Baseball Tournament at the Barry A. Sanders Sports Field on Saturday, Oct. 8. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Oct. 8: Over-the-Line Wheelchair Baseball Tournament
Sept. 28: L.A. County Homeless Initiative Holds Listening Session for SCV, SFV
The Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative is holding a series of community listening sessions to strengthen strategies for addressing and preventing homelessness.
Sept. 28: L.A. County Homeless Initiative Holds Listening Session for SCV, SFV
CalArts Theater Faculty DeLorenzo Directs L.A. Premiere of ‘Ghosts’
California Institute of the Arts School of Theater faculty Bart DeLorenzo will direct the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble’s Los Angeles premiere of Henrik Ibsen’s "Ghosts," running now through Sunday, Oct. 23 at the company theater in Los Angeles.
CalArts Theater Faculty DeLorenzo Directs L.A. Premiere of ‘Ghosts’
Today in SCV History (Sept. 20)
1954 - C-46 cargo plane crashes at Saugus Drunk Farm; Civil Air Patrol chaplains parachute to safety [story]
chaplains
Nov. 4: Locals Only An Evening with Sara Niemietz at The MAIN
The MAIN is presenting Locals Only: An Evening with Sara Niemietz on Friday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m.
Nov. 4: Locals Only An Evening with Sara Niemietz at The MAIN
Sept. 20: SUSD Board Meeting
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Sept 20, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 20: SUSD Board Meeting
Oct. 15: Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence
Child and Family Center will present Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m., at the Center’s main facility, located at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway.
Oct. 15: Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence
