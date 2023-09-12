header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
September 12
1952 - Henry Mayo Newhall Auditorium opens at Hart High [story]
Hart auditorium
Sept, 22: WEWIL Collaborative Hosts Fourth Season of Virtual Workshops
| Tuesday, Sep 12, 2023
wewil

Women Empowering Women in Leadership Collaborative, a Santa Clarita Valley-based platform dedicated to fostering growth and learning, has announced the launch of its fourth season of virtual workshops focused on professional and personal development.

The new season is set to kick off on Friday, Sept. 22, featuring sessions designed to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in both their careers and personal lives.

The virtual workshop series will be hosted in September, December, February and April will cover a variety of topics, beginning with the first event on Sept. 22 called “Bee BRAVE in the Workplace.”

Presenters Michelle Simmonds and Jenny Ketchepaw will lead a discussion about race in the workplace, what’s been happening, how to participate and ways to be better together as leaders, women, employees and coworkers.

Ketchepaw is a vice president of talent engagement at Citizens Business Bank, managing leadership development, training and culture initiatives. She has over 25 years of experience in the financial industry and is a certified Gallup Strengths trainer, coach and engagement champion.

She is the past state chair of the California and Nevada Youth Involvement Board, the past president of the Santa Clarita Valley Jaycees and the current president of the JCI Santa Clarita Foundation. She is also a co-founder and current member of WeWil and Lean In, two organizations that focus on empowering women.

Ketchepaw was named Santa Clarita Woman of the Year 2023 in May.

She has also been a recipient of the San Fernando Valley Business Journal’s 40 under 40 award.

Simmonds is a human resources professional with 18 years of experience in the private and corporate sectors. She is a founding member of the WeWil Collaborative and the founder of the Bee BRAVE movement.

The 90-minute workshop will cost $15 and be held from noon to 1:30 p.m.

“As humans, we may not always have values and beliefs that align, but I believe we must strive to be more accepting, inclusive, empathetic and compassionate on a personal level to heal our ecosystem and coexist in healthier and productive ways,” said Simmonds.

“I am so proud and honored to be presenting this with my dear friend, Michelle,” said Ketchepaw, WeWil programming lead. “When women come together to talk about what is important and what is real while acknowledging each other’s experiences; the result is fostering mutual purpose and mutual respect. That momentum creates a lasting and positive impact.”

WeWil was formed locally in the SCV but all of the virtual workshops are accessible globally, allowing participants from all corners of the world to join. Sessions include interactive elements and live Q&A sessions to encourage engagement and collaboration among participants.

WeWil offers participants a unique and impactful learning experience. With a diverse lineup of industry experts, thought leaders and seasoned professionals. The fourth season’s workshops are tailored to address the challenges of today’s dynamic and ever-evolving world.

All workshop proceeds will be donated to the Child & Family Center which offers mental health and drug addiction services to children and families in the SCV.

Registration for the fourth season of WEWIL Collaborative’s virtual workshops is open at bit.ly/beebravewewil.

