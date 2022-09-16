Sept. 23: Chamber to Hold J Sabry Fine Art Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is welcoming J Sabry Fine Art to the Santa Clarita Valley with a grand opening ribbon cutting Friday, Sept. 23 at 4:30 p.m. at J Sabry Fine Art, 24201 Valencia Blvd. Suite 3324, Valencia, CA 91355.

The public and Chamber members are invited to join elected officials and offices in celebrating with a ribbon cutting ceremony. There will be drinks and $100 certificates with the purchase of art. J Sabry Fine Art is located at Valencia Town Center Mall in Suite 3324, Valencia, CA 91355.

J Sabry Fine Art, formerly located in Beverly Hills, has moved to a new larger location at “The Patios” in Valencia. It is located near the Wokcano restaurant and two doors from the koi pond.

The gallery offers Western art, figurative art, sports art, street scenes and landscapes by award-winning and museum artists.

It specializes in helping collectors looking for everything from an original Frederic Remington or Norman Rockwell to a beautiful figurative painting by Pino, Marshennikov or Volegov, an etching by Renoir, Rembrandt or Picasso, or wildlife art by Carl Rungius and Bonnie Marris.

For more information visit SCV Chamber of Commerce.

