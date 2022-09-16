Sept. 23: Chamber to Hold J Sabry Fine Art Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is welcoming J Sabry Fine Art to the Santa Clarita Valley with a grand opening ribbon cutting Friday, Sept. 23 at 4:30 p.m. at J Sabry Fine Art, 24201 Valencia Blvd. Suite 3324, Valencia, CA 91355.
The public and Chamber members are invited to join elected officials and offices in celebrating with a ribbon cutting ceremony. There will be drinks and $100 certificates with the purchase of art. J Sabry Fine Art is located at Valencia Town Center Mall in Suite 3324, Valencia, CA 91355.
J Sabry Fine Art, formerly located in Beverly Hills, has moved to a new larger location at “The Patios” in Valencia. It is located near the Wokcano restaurant and two doors from the koi pond.
The gallery offers Western art, figurative art, sports art, street scenes and landscapes by award-winning and museum artists.
It specializes in helping collectors looking for everything from an original Frederic Remington or Norman Rockwell to a beautiful figurative painting by Pino, Marshennikov or Volegov, an etching by Renoir, Rembrandt or Picasso, or wildlife art by Carl Rungius and Bonnie Marris.
The Los Angeles Department of Public Health is issuing a health alert after four adolescents were found overdosed following purchasing counterfeit narcotic pills at Lexington Park, including one student found deceased on campus at Bernstein High School in Hollywood on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The California Department of Transportation announces work on the westbound State Route 118 Reseda Blvd off-ramp in the Los Angeles community of Northridge is set to begin on the first week of October 2022.
California Institute for the Arts Center for New Performance kicks off its 20th anniversary season on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, with the world premiere of "Scene with Cranes," written by acclaimed playwright Octavio Solis, directed by Chi-wang Yang.
Jack Dudeck shot a final round 8-under 64 and Mitchell Briley had his third consecutive sub-par round as The Master's University Mustangs men's golf team, ranked 20th in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, won the California State Intercollegiate by 11 strokes Sept. 13 at the Olivas Links Golf Course in Ventura.
The Santa Clarita City Council unanimously approved a $300,000 grand request on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from SCVTV to facilitate technology upgrades in order to preserve the archival items saved on the SCVHistory.com website.
The California Highway Patrol and the Office of Traffic Safety will help parents and caregivers ensure every child is properly restrained in the correct safety seat for their age and size as part of Child Passenger Safety Week from Sept. 18-24.
Forty amateur chefs are sweating it out in the kitchen, preparing to compete in the 10th Santa Clarita Valley Charity Chili Cook-off which will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 at MB2 Entertainment, 21516 Golden Triangle Road, Santa Clarita, CA.
Mission Opera will present “A Night at the Opera” a season opener fundraiser gala for those who know nothing about opera, as well as those who have loved the art for years. This one-night-only elite event takes place on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. at The MAIN Theatre, located at 24266 Main St. in Newhall.
Join Dave Berg, author of “Behind The Curtain” Sunday, Sept. 25 at the historic Rancho Camulos Museum. Berg will step back in time to share the highlights of his career working with Jay Leno and tales learned at his mother’s knee.
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to present the 2022 Parent Resource Symposium titled “Chasing the High.” Parents, guardians, teachers and youth are invited to attend the free event on Friday, Sept. 23, at Santa Clarita City Hall.
California Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that every Californian can now access free online tutoring available 24/7 through a new initiative offering homework help in every K-12 subject and skill-building resources for adult learners.
College of the Canyons Women's Golf teed off the 2022 campaign with an impressive 19-stroke victory over host Santa Barbara City College while seeing all four scoring players finish in the top-10 of the individual standings.
