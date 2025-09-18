Sept. 23: City Council Regular, Special Meeting

|
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station enjoyed a successful fundraiser at its last Tip-A-Cop event so the station is running it back on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 5-9 p.m.
|
Amanda M. Woodworth, MD, Director of Breast Health at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California and Anjali Date, MD, Medical Director at the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center, were two of six co-authors of a paper recently published in the Annals of Surgical Oncology.
|
Pistachio Comedy presents "Laughing Stock Comedy" show, beginning 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27 with a free family friendly show followed by a 21 and up showing at 8 p.m. at Gilcrest Farms.
|
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall. The public session will be preceded by a closed session Special Meeting at 4:30 p.m.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is making residents and health care providers aware of the risks of the synthetic kratom compound known as 7-Hydroxymitragynine (7-OH) after the county of Los Angeles Medical Examiner recently identified three fatal overdoses in L.A. County residents.
|
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be at Starbucks Wednesday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. for National Coffee with a Cop Day.
|
Get ready to participate and make a difference during this year’s annual California Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, Sept. 20. From 9 a.m. to noon.
|
College of the Canyons women's soccer checks in at No. 7 in the first California Community College Sports Information Association statewide rankings released Sept. 16.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified the first cases of human West Nile virus infection in Los Angeles county for the 2025 season.
|
College of the Canyons women's golf won its third straight Western State Conference tournament on Monday, Sept. 15 at Sterling Hills Golf Club in Camarillo, carding a four-player score of 338 to top the seven-team field.
|
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, in partnership with the Child and Family Center, invites the community to join UNITE Against Domestic Violence, a powerful community event on Friday, Oct. 3.
|
The Master's University women's volleyball team picked up its second conference win in as many tries with a solid 25-14, 25-15, 25-17 win over the La Sierra Golden Eagles on Wednesday, Sept. 17 in Riverside.
|
The MAIN will host "Enchanted: The Gray Area," featuring mentalist Allen Gittelson, 8-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3.
|
The Master's University men's and women's golf teams started off their season at the Northwest Iowa National Invitational Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 15 and 16, with Hannah Ulibarri winning the individual title on the women's side.
|
The Master's University men's volleyball program enters the 2025–26 season with momentum that few teams in the country can match. After completing a perfect 27–0 season that included GSAC regular-season and tournament championships, capped by the program's first NAIA National Championship, the Mustangs are set to reload with seven new faces who bring experience, athleticism and depth to a championship roster.
|
|
The Castaic Animal Care Center invites the community to take part in a special Emergency Preparedness Adoption Event on Saturday, Sept. 20.
|
The board of directors for Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preparing individuals with disabilities for careers in the entertainment industry, is proud to announce its newly refined mission, vision and values.
|
College of the Canyons has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Golden Globe Foundation—making it the only community college selected nationwide for the foundation’s 2025-26 awards.
|
The California Department of Public Health is announcing official immunization recommendations in accordance with West Coast Health Alliance partners Oregon, Washington and Hawaii.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has announced its latest art exhibition, Celebrating Life, by Bob Hernandez on view at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall now through Nov. 19.
|
Ten-time Grammy Award-winning jazz legend Arturo Sandoval is teaming up with California State University, Northridge’s music students for a live performance during a free screening of the film “For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story” on Sept. 24, as part of CSUN’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.
|
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the community back to Old Orchard Park for its official grand reopening on Tuesday, Sept. 30, at 9 a.m.
|
