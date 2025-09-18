Sept. 23: City Council Regular, Special Meeting

The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall. The public session will be preceded by a closed session Special Meeting at 4:30 p.m.

The regular public and special meeting of the council will be held on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The Special Meeting will hold a conference with real property negotiators.

Items on the agenda for the open session include:

Awarding the Sister Cities Young Artist and Authors Showcase Winners.

Fiscal Year 2025-26 agreement with the Santa Clarita Valley Committee on Aging that will support home-delivered meals and wellness and other programs for seniors.

And more.

View the full agenda for both meetings below:

