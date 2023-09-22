Sept. 23: Donny Parvo Benefit Concert for American Legion Post 507

Casino rocker Donny Parvo will appear in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Sept. 23 with his “The Last Ride of the Load Ranger” tour. This is a one-night-only concert to benefit American Legion Post 507.

Parvo and his band, along with his dancers, the Parvettes, are scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. at the American Legion post, 24527 Spruce St., Newhall, CA 91321.

Tickets are $30 each. To purchase a ticket visit tinyurl.com/2nfz2v5u.

Tickets may also be available at the door. All proceeds will benefit American Legion Post 507.

