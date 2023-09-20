Sept. 23: Grab Some Hiking Boots for the 2023 Hiking Challenge

It’s almost fall, which means the Hiking Challenge is back. Going into its second year, the city of Santa Clarita is excited to invite the community onto the trails and into the open spaces.

This year, participants are challenged to complete all five trails at Rivendale Park and Open Space at Towsley Canyon starting Sept. 23 and lasting until Dec. 31. Bring family and friends to enjoy the beautiful mountains and streams that make up our landscape.

Joining is easy and free. After completing all of the trails, fill out the hike checklist by visiting the hiking website and click submit. The first 50 participants will receive a prize. Below is a list of each trail and its length:

Rivendale Park and Open Space Trails

-Elder Trail: 1.6 miles

-Taylor Trail: 2.5 miles

-Towsley Short Loop Trail: 3.3 miles

-Lyons Taylor Loop Trail: 5.1 miles

-Towsley Long Loop Trail: 5.6 miles

For more information about the Hiking Challenge or the trailhead locations, please contact Sean Tuber at (661) 250-3754 or email OutdoorRecreation@santa- clarita.com. To view the Rivendale Park and Open Space trails or to check out the interactive hiking map, please visit the website.

