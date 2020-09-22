Sept. 23: Hart District Virtual Special Meeting

Special (Virtual) Meeting of the Governing Board

William S. Hart Union HSD

September 23, 2020 8:00AM

The meeting can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/J-8lWDtzYrg To provide public comment on a Special Meeting agenda item, please email written comments to wshpubliccomments@hartdistrict.org no later than 4:00 p.m., September 22. Please use “Public Comment” in the title of the email. Comments will only be heard regarding items on the Special Meeting agenda and will be limited to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. I. Call to Order II. Roll Call and Establishment of Quorum III. Pledge of Allegiance IV. Approval of Agenda V. Public Comments for Special Meeting Items Quick Summary / Abstract: To provide public comment on a Special Meeting agenda item, you may submit written comments by email to wshpubliccomments@hartdistrict.org no later than 4:00 p.m., September 22. Please use “Public Comment” in the title of the email. Comments will only be heard regarding items on the Special Meeting agenda. Please limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. VI. Special Items Quick Summary / Abstract: VI.A. Learning Continuity and Attendance Plan Speaker: Jan Daisher, Director of Special Programs Quick Summary / Abstract: The Learning Continuity and Attendance Plan replaces the traditional Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) for the 2020/21 school year and describes the District’s planning process for the year. Rationale: Senate Bill 98, Section 43509, established the Learning Continuity and Attendance Plan, which is intended to balance the needs of all stakeholders, including educators, parents, students and community members, while streamlining meaningful stakeholder engagement and condensing several pre-existing plans. It combines the intent behind Executive Order N-56-20, which extended the timeline for the 2020/21 Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) and required a written report to the community, with the ongoing need for Districts to formally plan for the 2020/21 school year amid the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Learning Continuity and Attendance Plan replaces the traditional LCAP for the 2020/21 school year and supersedes the requirements in Executive Order N-56-20. The LCAP and annual update to the LCAP are not required for the 2020/21 school year. A new three-year LCAP is currently scheduled to be adopted by local educational agencies by June 30, 2021. The Learning Continuity and Attendance Plan describes the planning process for the 2020/21 school year including how the District will do the following: offer classroom-based instruction whenever possible; provide continuity of instruction; ensure access to a full curriculum regardless of the method of delivery; address gaps in learning; conduct meaningful stakeholder engagement; address the needs of English learners, foster youth, low-income students, students with exceptional needs, and students experiencing homelessness; provide access to necessary devices and connectivity for distance learning; provide resources and supports to address student and staff mental health and social emotional well-being; and continue to provide school meals for students. The Learning Continuity and Attendance Plan shall be adopted by the Governing Board of a school district by September 30, 2020. School districts are required to submit the Learning Continuity and Attendance Plan to the County Office of Education not later than five days after adoption of the plan. The county superintendent of schools may submit recommendations, in writing, for amendments to the Plan by October 30, 2020. If so, the Governing Board shall consider the recommendations submitted by the county superintendent of schools in a public meeting within 15 days of receiving the recommendations. School districts must post a copy of the Learning Continuity and Attendance Plan on the homepage of their internet website after adopted. Financial Impact: The LCAP identifies how the District plans to use some funds that might be associated with increased and improved services for unduplicated pupils and actions and services related to COVID-19. Recommended Motion: Adopt the 2020/21 Learning Continuity and Attendance Plan. Attachments: 2020/21 LCAP VII. Adjournment Disability Information: In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the Superintendent’s Office (661.259.0033.x201). Notification 48 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting. Published: September 21, 2020, 2:18 PM