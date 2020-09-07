[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

September 7
1933 - Birth of the late John Fuller, local banker, co-founder of Henry Mayo Hospital, and VP of CalArts [obituary]
John Fuller
Sept. 23: Info Meeting for Santa Clarita Community Services, Arts Grants
| Monday, Sep 7, 2020
meeting

The city of Santa Clarita invites nonprofit organizations interested in learning more about the 2021 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to attend a virtual information meeting on Wednesday, September 23, at 4 p.m.

The informational meeting will be held via Zoom.

The Community Services and Arts Grants Program will once again make funds available to Santa Clarita Valley-based non-profit and arts organizations that provide services to Santa Clarita residents. The Santa Clarita City Council has made available $180,000 in funding for the 2021 grant cycle to help support one-time projects, program enhancements and pilot programs.

This meeting is highly recommended for all nonprofit agencies interested in applying for the 2021 Community Services and Arts Grants.

In addition to allowing agencies to ask questions, this meeting will include information about the grant timeline, funding eligibility, grant categories and other criteria. The Zoom session is open to the public and no RSVP is necessary to attend.

The 2021 Grant Application Packet will be available online on September 23, on santa-clarita.com/grants. Zoom information will also be posted on the Grants website prior to the start of the meeting.

For more information on the city’s Community Services and Arts Grant Program, including required materials, submission guidelines and more, contact Management Analyst Tyler Pledger at 661-286-4165 or visit santa-clarita.com/grants.
