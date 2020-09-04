Sept. 23: Santa Clarita Community Services & Arts Grants Information Meeting

The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce that the Community Services and Arts Grants Program will once again make funds available to Santa Clarita Valley based nonprofit organizations that provide community and arts services to Santa Clarita residents. The Santa Clarita City Council has appropriated $180,000 in funding for the 2021 Community Services and Arts Grants cycle.

The Community Services and Arts Grants Information Meeting for interested agencies will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 4:00 p.m.

Zoom information:

https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/98597999199?pwd=bkRHNU9IMlkveVltb3JVbzFNQnl0QT09

Meeting ID: 985 9799 9199 Passcode: 495107

Although it is not mandatory that interested grant applicants attend this meeting, it is highly recommended, as some grant categories have changed. In addition to the opportunity for you to ask questions, this meeting will include information on:

– Funding eligibility, amounts, categories and criteria

– Contract, insurance and budget

– Grant workshop, timeline, due dates and Final Grant Report

The 2021 Grant Application Packet will be available online on Wednesday, Sept. 23. For more information, please visit santa-clarita.com/grants.

No RSVP is necessary to attend.