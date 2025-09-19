Sept. 23: Tip-A-Cop Fundraiser at Lazy Dog Cafe Benefits Special Olympics

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station enjoyed a successful fundraiser at its last Tip-A-Cop event so the station is running it back on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 5-9 p.m.

This time, Santa Clarita Valley deputies be trading badges for aprons at Lazy Dog Restaurant in Valencia!

All tips and donations will benefit Special Olympics of Southern California. Santa Clarita Valley residents are invited to come out and support local athletes while enjoying dinner with family and friends.

Stop by Lazy Dog at The Patios at the Valencia Mall, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355, snap a photo and help raise funds for charity.

For more info visit: https://sosc.org/eventcalendar/2025-tip-a-cop-lasd-lazydog-valencia/.

