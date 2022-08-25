Sept. 24: ‘Bras for Cause’ Soroptimist Fundraiser

Join the women of Soroptimist International of Valencia on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 5:30 p.m. as they present their 19th annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser “Bras for A Cause.”

The event will feature a fashion show with beautifully designed and handcrafted bras inspired by the theme Masquerade. The event will include live and silent auction baskets, including opportunities to win raffle items.

This year’s proceeds benefit programs that assist women and girls in the community, including the support and treatment of breast cancer patients.

“Bras for a Cause” is a signature event, unique to Soroptimist International of Valencia and through the community’s generous donations and our valuable partnerships, SIV has raised more than $600,000 since its inception.

Tickets are $125 each and can be purchased at Bras for a Cause.

Soroptimist International of Valencia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization of women volunteers helping women and girls in Santa Clarita since 1974.

