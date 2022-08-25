Sept. 24: ‘Bras for Cause’ Soroptimist Fundraiser

Join the women of Soroptimist International of Valencia on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 5:30 p.m. as they present their 19th annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser “Bras for A Cause.”
The event will feature a fashion show with beautifully designed and handcrafted bras inspired by the theme Masquerade. The event will include live and silent auction baskets, including opportunities to win raffle items.
This year’s proceeds benefit programs that assist women and girls in the community, including the support and treatment of breast cancer patients.
“Bras for a Cause” is a signature event, unique to Soroptimist International of Valencia and through the community’s generous donations and our valuable partnerships, SIV has raised more than $600,000 since its inception.
METAvivor, the organization at the helm of metastatic research funding, has partnered with Bill Miranda, Eva Miranda Crawford & Amy Steffe Lohmann to promote the Gala to be held at Porsche Santa Clarita.
Fifth District Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will submit a motion at the Tuesday, Aug. 30 Board of Supervisors meeting to extend Conditional Use Permits allowing restaurants to provide outdoor dining.
The Master's University men's volleyball team has taken huge strides in the three short years the team has been competing. At the end of the 2022 season, the Mustangs were ranked #15 in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics national poll after reaching as high as #8.
College of the Canyons men’s soccer will host the first international match in program history, when the Cougars welcome the Tahitian U20 National Team for its 2022 home opener on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Valencia campus.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first cases of human West Nile virus infection in L.A. County for the 2022 season. Long Beach and Pasadena report cases identified in those cities by their local health departments and are not included in L.A. County reporting.
The California Air Resources Board approved the trailblazing Advanced Clean Cars II rule Thursday that sets California on a path to rapidly growing the zero-emission car, pickup truck and SUV market and deliver cleaner air and massive reductions in climate-warming pollution.
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board on Thursday unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project, concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
President of California State University, Northridge, Erika D. Beck took a brief break from campus this summer to visit another kind of classroom — this one on the shores of Castaic Lake in the Santa Clarita Valley.
LOS ANGELES (CN) — After less than five hours of deliberations, a federal jury on Wednesday awarded a combined $31 million to plaintiffs Vanessa Bryant and Christopher Chester — $16 million for Bryant, $15 million for Chester — in their lawsuit against Los Angeles County over leaked photos from the 2020 helicopter crash that killed their spouses, daughters and five others.
1916 - Woodrow Wilson signs act creating National Park Service; its first director is Stephen T. Mather, who made his fortune with the Santa Clarita Valley's borax mine and envisioned & put his own money into forming the Park Service [story]
