header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
87°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 27
1933 - Atholl McBean elected president of The Newhall Land and Farming Company [link]
Atholl McBean
Sept. 24: ‘Bras for Cause’ Soroptimist Fundraiser
| Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
bras for a cause

Join the women of Soroptimist International of Valencia on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 5:30 p.m. as they present their 19th annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser “Bras for A Cause.”

The event will feature a fashion show with beautifully designed and handcrafted bras inspired by the theme Masquerade. The event will include live and silent auction baskets, including opportunities to win raffle items.

This year’s proceeds benefit programs that assist women and girls in the community, including the support and treatment of breast cancer patients.

“Bras for a Cause” is a signature event, unique to Soroptimist International of Valencia and through the community’s generous donations and our valuable partnerships, SIV has raised more than $600,000 since its inception.

Tickets are $125 each and can be purchased at Bras for a Cause.

Soroptimist International of Valencia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization of women volunteers helping women and girls in Santa Clarita since 1974.

brasforacause
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Santa Clarita Doctor Forges Special Bond with Patients

Santa Clarita Doctor Forges Special Bond with Patients
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
George Hajjar, M.D., is living his dream and feeling quite fortunate. You can hear the smile when he describes his meetings with patients.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 24: ‘Bras for Cause’ Soroptimist Fundraiser

Sept. 24: ‘Bras for Cause’ Soroptimist Fundraiser
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
Join the women of Soroptimist International of Valencia on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 5:30 p.m. as they present their annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser "Bras for A Cause."
FULL STORY...

Sept. 21: Valencia Based Nonprofit Hosts ‘Runway to Compassion’

Sept. 21: Valencia Based Nonprofit Hosts ‘Runway to Compassion’
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Carletta Cole is on a mission to provide care and special treatment to Southern California caregivers who need a break.
FULL STORY...

Oct 8: MetGala SCV Helps Fight Metastatic Cancer

Oct 8: MetGala SCV Helps Fight Metastatic Cancer
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
METAvivor, the organization at the helm of metastatic research funding, has partnered with Bill Miranda, Eva Miranda Crawford & Amy Steffe Lohmann to promote the Gala to be held at Porsche Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 8: Santa Clarita Elks Celebrate Veterans, First Responders Appreciation Day

Oct. 8: Santa Clarita Elks Celebrate Veterans, First Responders Appreciation Day
Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
Express your gratitude for veterans and first responders at the free Veterans and First Responders Appreciation Day on Saturday, Oct, 8.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Aug. 27)
1933 - Atholl McBean elected president of The Newhall Land and Farming Company [link]
Atholl McBean
Barger Seeks to Extend Outdoor Dining Across County
Fifth District Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will submit a motion at the Tuesday, Aug. 30 Board of Supervisors meeting to extend Conditional Use Permits allowing restaurants to provide outdoor dining.
Barger Seeks to Extend Outdoor Dining Across County
Friday COVID Roundup: One New Covid Death in SCV Brings Total to 497
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 20 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,694 new cases countywide and 144 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: One New Covid Death in SCV Brings Total to 497
August is Valley Fever Awareness Month
August is Valley Fever Awareness Month. Valley Fever is caused by breathing in dust that contains spores of a fungus.
August is Valley Fever Awareness Month
Ken Striplin | Back to School with DFYinSCV!
According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, in 2021, the leading cause of death for people ages 18 to 45 was fentanyl overdoses.
Ken Striplin | Back to School with DFYinSCV!
TMU Men’s Volleyball Adds Seven New Players
The Master's University men's volleyball team has taken huge strides in the three short years the team has been competing. At the end of the 2022 season, the Mustangs were ranked #15 in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics national poll after reaching as high as #8.
TMU Men’s Volleyball Adds Seven New Players
Sept. 20: VIA Breakfast Meeting ‘Interpreting the Inflation Reduction Act’
Join the Valley Industry Association and our panel of guest speakers as we take a deep dive into the Inflation Reduction Act legislation to see what it means for businesses.
Sept. 20: VIA Breakfast Meeting ‘Interpreting the Inflation Reduction Act’
COC Men’s Soccer to Host First International Match
College of the Canyons men’s soccer will host the first international match in program history, when the Cougars welcome the Tahitian U20 National Team for its 2022 home opener on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Valencia campus.
COC Men’s Soccer to Host First International Match
Sept. 1-30: Food for Fines Returns to the Santa Clarita Public Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library is partnering with local organizations to provide for those in need throughout the Santa Clarita community with Food For Fines.
Sept. 1-30: Food for Fines Returns to the Santa Clarita Public Library
Update: Missing Man Last Seen in Santa Clarita Has Been Found
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Daniel Alexander Klein.
Update: Missing Man Last Seen in Santa Clarita Has Been Found
L.A. County Reports First Human Cases of West Nile Virus in 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first cases of human West Nile virus infection in L.A. County for the 2022 season. Long Beach and Pasadena report cases identified in those cities by their local health departments and are not included in L.A. County reporting.
L.A. County Reports First Human Cases of West Nile Virus in 2022
Mechanical Issues Cancel Two Trains on Antelope Valley Line, 202, 229
Metrolink announced it is experiencing mechanical issues with some of its locomotives, forcing it to reduce service.
Mechanical Issues Cancel Two Trains on Antelope Valley Line, 202, 229
Today in SCV History (Aug. 26)
1926 - Sheriff's Substation No. 6 dedicated in Newhall [story]
substation
California Votes to Ban Sales of New Gas-Powered Cars by 2035
The California Air Resources Board approved the trailblazing Advanced Clean Cars II rule Thursday that sets California on a path to rapidly growing the zero-emission car, pickup truck and SUV market and deliver cleaner air and massive reductions in climate-warming pollution.
California Votes to Ban Sales of New Gas-Powered Cars by 2035
L.A. Metro Becomes High Desert Corridor Project’s Newest Member
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board on Thursday unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project, concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. Metro Becomes High Desert Corridor Project’s Newest Member
Santa Clarita Doctor Forges Special Bond with Patients
George Hajjar, M.D., is living his dream and feeling quite fortunate. You can hear the smile when he describes his meetings with patients.
Santa Clarita Doctor Forges Special Bond with Patients
CSUN Aquatic Center at Castaic Welcomes University President
President of California State University, Northridge, Erika D. Beck took a brief break from campus this summer to visit another kind of classroom — this one on the shores of Castaic Lake in the Santa Clarita Valley.
CSUN Aquatic Center at Castaic Welcomes University President
Hart District Seeking Two New Measure SA Committee Members
The William S. Hart Union High School is looking for two new members to serve on the Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee.
Hart District Seeking Two New Measure SA Committee Members
Sept. 24: ‘Bras for Cause’ Soroptimist Fundraiser
Join the women of Soroptimist International of Valencia on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 5:30 p.m. as they present their annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser "Bras for A Cause."
Sept. 24: ‘Bras for Cause’ Soroptimist Fundraiser
Jury Awards $31M to Vanessa Bryant, Co-Plaintiff in Crash Photos Case
LOS ANGELES (CN) — After less than five hours of deliberations, a federal jury on Wednesday awarded a combined $31 million to plaintiffs Vanessa Bryant and Christopher Chester — $16 million for Bryant, $15 million for Chester — in their lawsuit against Los Angeles County over leaked photos from the 2020 helicopter crash that killed their spouses, daughters and five others.
Jury Awards $31M to Vanessa Bryant, Co-Plaintiff in Crash Photos Case
Register Now for Free Community Emergency Response Team Training
Registration is now open for the city of Santa Clarita's Community Emergency Response Team training.
Register Now for Free Community Emergency Response Team Training
Thursday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 89,000; Deaths Total 496
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday one additional death and 105 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 18 new deaths and 3,042 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 89,000; Deaths Total 496
Today in SCV History (Aug. 25)
1916 - Woodrow Wilson signs act creating National Park Service; its first director is Stephen T. Mather, who made his fortune with the Santa Clarita Valley's borax mine and envisioned & put his own money into forming the Park Service [story]
Stephen Mather
Oct 2: Painted Turtle to Host Fundraising Pickleball Tournament
The Painted Turtle summer camp is hosting a pickleball tournament to raise money for the camp. 
Oct 2: Painted Turtle to Host Fundraising Pickleball Tournament
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: