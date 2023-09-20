Sept. 24: City Holds Candlelight Vigil to Honor Deputy Clinkunbroomer

The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to a candlelight vigil honoring fallen Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. at Marketplace Park, located on the corner of Newhall Ranch Road and Grandview Drive.

This will be an opportunity for residents to remember the Deputy who was a Santa Clarita Valley resident and West Ranch High School graduate.

“This loss resonates with so many in our community,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Jason Gibbs. “Our city is home to many law enforcement officers who protect our residents and communities throughout the region. In the aftermath of Deputy Clinkunbroomer’s murder, it seems that everyone has a kind story to tell about this brave man. Remembering his compassion, dedication to serving others, love for his family and his law enforcement brothers and sisters. We want to provide the community the chance to come together to unite in honoring his life and the profound sacrifices he made.”

The Santa Clarita City Council will be joined by Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Father Jihoon Kim from Saint Kateri’s Catholic Church in honoring the life of Deputy Clinkunbroomer.

The Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriff’s is collecting donations for Deputy Clinkunbroomer’s family through their C.A.R.E.S. (Cops and Relatives Emergency Support) Foundation at alads.org/Donate. All proceeds are tax deductible and will go directly to the Clinkunbroomer family.

