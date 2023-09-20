Water drop


Sept. 24: City Holds Candlelight Vigil to Honor Deputy Clinkunbroomer

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Sep 20, 2023

By City of Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to a candlelight vigil honoring fallen Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. at Marketplace Park, located on the corner of Newhall Ranch Road and Grandview Drive.

This will be an opportunity for residents to remember the Deputy who was a Santa Clarita Valley resident and West Ranch High School graduate.

“This loss resonates with so many in our community,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Jason Gibbs. “Our city is home to many law enforcement officers who protect our residents and communities throughout the region. In the aftermath of Deputy Clinkunbroomer’s murder, it seems that everyone has a kind story to tell about this brave man. Remembering his compassion, dedication to serving others, love for his family and his law enforcement brothers and sisters. We want to provide the community the chance to come together to unite in honoring his life and the profound sacrifices he made.”

The Santa Clarita City Council will be joined by Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Father Jihoon Kim from Saint Kateri’s Catholic Church in honoring the life of Deputy Clinkunbroomer.

The Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriff’s is collecting donations for Deputy Clinkunbroomer’s family through their C.A.R.E.S. (Cops and Relatives Emergency Support) Foundation at alads.org/Donate. All proceeds are tax deductible and will go directly to the Clinkunbroomer family.

No Comments for : Sept. 24: City Holds Candlelight Vigil to Honor Deputy Clinkunbroomer


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Sept 26: Assemblywoman Schiavo Invites Community to Small Business Town Hall

    Sept 26: Assemblywoman Schiavo Invites Community to Small Business Town Hall

    4 hours ago
  • Oct 14: C.A.S.T. for Kids is Looking for Volunteers

    Oct 14: C.A.S.T. for Kids is Looking for Volunteers

    6 hours ago
  • Sept. 24: City Holds Candlelight Vigil to Honor Deputy Clinkunbroomer

    Sept. 24: City Holds Candlelight Vigil to Honor Deputy Clinkunbroomer

    6 hours ago
  • The Best of Japan Shines Through in 2025 with Newly Announced Cruises

    The Best of Japan Shines Through in 2025 with Newly Announced Cruises

    6 hours ago
  • Oct 9: Make A.I. Your Unfair Business Advantage at October’s VIA Luncheon

    Oct 9: Make A.I. Your Unfair Business Advantage at October’s VIA Luncheon

    7 hours ago
  • County Office of Immigrant Affairs Offering Grants for Immigrant-Focused Community-Based Organizations

    County Office of Immigrant Affairs Offering Grants for Immigrant-Focused Community-Based Organizations

    8 hours ago
  • Sail with Two Specially Themed Pacific Coast Wine & Food Experience Cruises

    Sail with Two Specially Themed Pacific Coast Wine & Food Experience Cruises

    8 hours ago
  • CSUN Men’s Soccer Travels to No. 5 Portland, Santa Clara to Conclude Non-Conference Play

    CSUN Men’s Soccer Travels to No. 5 Portland, Santa Clara to Conclude Non-Conference Play

    9 hours ago
  • Sept. 23: Grab Some Hiking Boots for the 2023 Hiking Challenge

    Sept. 23: Grab Some Hiking Boots for the 2023 Hiking Challenge

    10 hours ago
  • Sept 26: CSUN to Host Aspiring Filmmakers from the Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet

    Sept 26: CSUN to Host Aspiring Filmmakers from the Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet

    10 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.