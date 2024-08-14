Sept. 24: Chamber Roundtable with State Treasurer Fiona Ma

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced a roundtable with California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, CPA.

Titled “Leveraging State Opportunities for Businesses and Non-profits,” this enlightening event will take place on Sept. 24 at the University Center of College of the Canyons. The roundtable is free for Chamber members to attend, non-members can register for a small fee.

“The State Treasurer’s Office is committed to fostering economic growth and financial knowledge within California’s local communities. With partners like the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, we’re providing resources and information to help small business owners thrive by increasing access to capital, reducing energy costs by opting for clean energy alternatives, and helping them invest in their employees’ benefits with no added cost,” said State Treasurer Fiona Ma, CPA. “I look forward to meeting with small business owners who are the backbone of our state’s economy and how our programs can help them succeed and grow.”

The roundtable offers a unique opportunity for attendees to gain valuable insights into state initiatives, financial updates, and resources aimed at supporting businesses and our non-profit organizations, it will provide valuable perspectives on the economic environment and explore various state options and incentives available to support small businesses and non-profits.

The program will include a Q&A where attendees can engage directly with their questions for the State Treasurer. At the conclusion there will be a short networking session, allowing participants to connect with Treasurer Ma, her staff and other attendees. The roundtable will run from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. This is an excellent chance for both member and non-member businesses to learn how the state supports business growth, enhances the business climate, and provides essential resources.

“We are thrilled to host State Treasurer Fiona Ma for this important roundtable event. Her insights and expertise will be invaluable for our local businesses and non-profits,” said Ivan Volschenk, President/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “This roundtable underscores our commitment to continue providing our business community with the resources and knowledge they need to thrive in today’s economic landscape.”

The roundtable is open to all members of the business community, and registration is now open on the Chamber’s website under the events tab. Sponsorship opportunities are also available by contacting hello@scvchamber.com.

About State Treasurer Fiona Ma, CPA

Fiona Ma, CPA, is California’s 34th State Treasurer, first elected in 2018 and reelected in 2022 with a record-breaking vote count. As the first woman of color and the first woman CPA to hold this position, Treasurer Ma oversees the state’s $200 billion investment portfolio and manages over $3 trillion in banking transactions annually. Her office finances crucial infrastructure projects and provides transparency and oversight for the state’s investments and surplus funds.

