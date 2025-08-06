Sept. 24: SCV SELPA, Child & Family Center Host Resource Fair

Child & Family Center in partnership with Santa Clarita Valley SELPA is proud to invite everyone to the 2025 Growing Stronger Together Family Resource Fair.

The fair dynamic and family-friendly event designed to connect families of children with special needs to a wide range of local resources, services, and inclusive activities.

The fair will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Child & Family Center, located at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

This free event brings together a diverse network of support services, healthcare providers, inclusive recreation programs, and local school district representatives, all in one welcoming, interactive space created to empower and inform families.

“This is more than just a resource fair,” said Nikki Buckstead, President and CEO of Child & Family Center. “It’s a celebration of inclusion, collaboration, and the strength of our community. We want families to leave feeling supported, informed, and inspired.”

The fair is made possible through strong partnerships with the Special Education Local Plan Area and local school districts, whose collaboration has been instrumental in shaping this meaningful event.

“SELPA and our partnering school districts have been incredible to work with,” added Destiny McCune, Marketing and Community Outreach Program Manager at Child & Family Center. “Collaborations like these truly empower families and allow us to build a stronger, more inclusive network of support. This event is a celebration of that shared commitment. We hope to see you there!”

Event Highlights:

-Access to a wide range of support and disability services

-On-site Q&A sessions with local special education representatives

-Inclusive sports and recreational program information

-Interactive, family-friendly activities

-The city of Santa Clarita Library Express — sign up for a library card on-site!

-Free Jersey Mike’s subs for attendees

Registering for the event helps organizers plan food for attendees.

Whether a parent, educator, caregiver, or advocate, this event offers a valuable opportunity to learn, engage, and grow within Santa Clarita’s special needs community.

Admission is free, and all are welcome.

RSVP Today

To sign up for the event, visit the website.

For questions contact Destiny McCune at 661-812-0843 or destiny.mccune@childfamilycenter.org.

