Sept. 24: Soroptimist Int’l of Valencia Fundraiser ‘Bras for a Cause’

Soroptimist International of Valencia’s annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser “Bras for a Cause” returns Sept. 24, 2022 to the Hyatt Regency Valencia. Now in its 19th year, the event’s theme is “Masquerade Gala.”

As in past years, the event will feature live models displaying hand-decorated themed bras created by members, paired with live auction baskets. Silent auction baskets and a raffle will also be available.

Sponsorships are available and range from $2,500–$10,000. Individual tickets are $125. Advertising opportunities are also available.

Formed in 1974, Soroptimist International of Valencia is a global women’s organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. In addition to helping fund the group’s two main programs, Live Your Dream and Dream It, Be It, this event also assists women in the community with the diagnosis, support and treatment of breast cancer.

“Bras for a Cause” is a signature event of Soroptimist International of Valencia, and has raised upwards of $430,000 since its inception. For more information, please visit SI of Valencia or email BFAC@SIValencia.org

Soroptimist International of Valencia is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization of women volunteers helping women and girls in Santa Clarita since 1974. Tax ID #95-4834196

