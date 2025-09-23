Sept. 24: The Little Gym Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting The Little Gym will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting 2:30-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 28313 Newhall Ranch Road., Valencia, CA 91355.

SCV Football: Three Winners ‘Guaranteed’ One of the good things about Foothill League football games is that, each week, there should be three winners among our local high school teams. The flip side of that, unfortunately, is that there should also be three losers. Yes, ties are possible, but that would just muddy-up the playoff picture at season’s end, so we turn a blind eye to the possibility. This week we congratulate Hart, Valencia and Golden Valley on their Sept. 19 wins. We also congratulate College of the Canyons on its first football win of the season on Sept. 20.

Sept. 29: SBDC Webinar on Building an AI Website The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Building an AI Website - Things to Know Before You Do" on Monday, Sept. 29 from 12-1 p.m.

Oct. 4: West Ranch High School Marching Band Car Wash Fundraiser Students from the West Ranch High School marching band will put down their instruments and pick up sponges and buckets to take part in the band’s annual “Wet Ranch” car wash fundraiser to be held Saturday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Mustangs Fall to Lions in GSAC Opener A penalty kick goal turned out to be the difference in the game as The Master's University men's soccer team lost its conference opener to the Soka Lions 3-2 Saturday, Sept. 20 at Reese Field.