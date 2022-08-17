header image

Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 17
1925 - Newhall School Board announces meeting to determine fate of 3rd consecutive Newhall School at Lyons & Kansas Street (it was cut up and turned into homes) [story]
Newhall School
Sept. 24: Traveling Memorial Honors The Fallen At Valencia Town Center
| Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022

In tribute to the men and women who have lost their lives as a result of wounds suffered in a war zone while serving in the United States Armed Forces since Sept. 11, 2001, the “Remembering Our Fallen” exhibit is a tribute to California’s nearly 750 fallen.

The photo memorial, which includes military and personal photos of each of California’s fallen, is traveling throughout the state and will be coming to Santa Clarita, Sept. 24th.

The memorial will be displayed at the Westfield Valencia Town Center. The display will be escorted to the Valencia Town Center early Saturday morning by Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association and other local Veteran rider organizations.

The display will run through Sept 30th. The display will be located at the East end court of the mall near The Canyon. The financial sponsors of the memorial are the Blue Star Mothers of Santa Clarita, with a Walmart Community Grant and The Santa Clarita Veterans Collaborative.

The opening ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the East end of the mall. There will be several speakers including Christine Marie Yandek, US Army Combat Medic, Retired Veteran and a local Gold Star Father.

The event will be attended by city and local government officials. There will be special recognition of our Santa Clarita Gold Star Families.

This is the first time the traveling memorial has visited Santa Clarita.

“To help the families in their grief, while reminding the rest of us of the terrible price paid for our freedom by our current generation of military, we must remember these American Heroes and speak their names when we see their family members. We can never forget those who sacrificed everything for our freedom,” said Bill Williams, cocreator of the memorial. “While this memorial is about those who have died it was created for the living…to help the families in their grief, while reminding the rest of us of the terrible price paid for our freedom by our current generation of military.”

With more than 200 chapters nationwide, Blue Star Mothers of America offers a safe place and answers for Military Mothers of children who are active duty or veterans. At their beginning in 1942, Blue Star Mothers of America’s original goal was to bring their sons home, ensure they received the benefits they deserved, help service members families and help and support each other.

Over the years the goals have broadened not just providing support for active duty service personnel, they promote patriotism, assist veteran organizations and are available to assist in homeland volunteer efforts to help our country remain strong.

For details please contact Sabina Fetter, President, Blue Star Mothers of Santa Clarita 661-212-8158
