Sept. 24 Williams Home Announces Grand Opening of Williams Ranch

Williams Homes, one of the nation’s leading, privately-held homebuilders, will debut its brand new Williams Ranch master-planned community in the Santa Clarita Valley, California on Sept. 24 and 25.

Located in the hills of Castaic and overlooking the Santa Clarita Valley and Valencia below, the grand opening celebration will allow home shoppers to experience the Williams Ranch lifestyle and tour 15 stunning model homes that include a selection of both single-story and two-story designs. All are invited to join in the festivities with food, fun, giveaways, and music both Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Williams Ranch brings fresh, new home designs to an established, first-rate location that combines the planned growth and energy that has repeatedly ranked Santa Clarita as one of the top 100 best places to live in the country,” stated Daniel Faina, Chief Marketing Officer for Williams Homes, Inc. “We’re very excited about what homebuyers are going to discover at Williams Ranch, from new, floorplans that offer multi-generation suites, additional dwelling units, fourth and fifth bedrooms, RV and three to four car garages, to the high-quality amenities of a premier master-planned community. With our wide range of home designs and amenity-driven offerings, a broad range of buyers will be able to enjoy a truly enhanced lifestyle at Williams Ranch,” added Faina.

Bringing back big ranch-style homes, Williams Ranch presents a selection of seven single-story and eight two-story floorplans from which to choose.

All are set on pool-sized lots with views, and many situated behind a gated entry. Homes range from 1,736 to 4,522 approximate square feet and feature generous living spaces with pricing beginning in the mid $900,000s. Home shoppers are invited to tour 15 professional decorated and fully landscaped model homes and enjoy grand opening festivities on, Sept. 24, and Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All homes at Williams Ranch incorporate the latest, advanced technology for green living with conveniences including Tesla Solar, Ring video doorbell, Honeywell Wi-Fi thermostat, dimmable LED task lighting throughout, tankless water heater, and more.

Residents at Williams Ranch will enjoy a quaint and relaxed lifestyle oriented around an exceptional recreation center that will feature a clubhouse, swimming pool, and outdoor kitchen. Surrounded by abundant open space and linked by an intricate trail system, numerous parks of every size and shape, entertainment amphitheater, large citrus orchards, working vineyards and a wine pavilion, there is nothing quite like Williams Ranch now selling in the region.

Life in the Santa Clarita Valley offers year-round fun with a temperate climate, outdoor adventure of every kind, destination dining and signature shopping, and a variety of world-class events, scenic drives, and attractions. Nestled between the Sierra Pelona Mountains, Castaic Lake Recreation Area and directly adjacent to Valencia’s Commerce Center, Williams Ranch offers accessibility to major employment centers in the Santa Clarita Valley and nearby San Fernando Valley, and the proximity to several major freeways.

Williams Ranch is located at 28801 Hasley Canyon Road, Santa Clarita Valley, CA. For information, phone 661-344-9200 or email williamsranch@williamshomes.com, or visit the Williams Ranch website or Williams Home Website.

