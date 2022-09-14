header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
72°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 14
1924 - SCV Deputy Ed Brown killed in shootout with Gus Le Brun [story]
Deputy Ed Brown
Sept. 24 Williams Home Announces Grand Opening of Williams Ranch
| Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Water drop


Williams Homes, one of the nation’s leading, privately-held homebuilders, will debut its brand new Williams Ranch master-planned community in the Santa Clarita Valley, California on Sept. 24 and 25.

Located in the hills of Castaic and overlooking the Santa Clarita Valley and Valencia below, the grand opening celebration will allow home shoppers to experience the Williams Ranch lifestyle and tour 15 stunning model homes that include a selection of both single-story and two-story designs. All are invited to join in the festivities with food, fun, giveaways, and music both Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Williams Ranch brings fresh, new home designs to an established, first-rate location that combines the planned growth and energy that has repeatedly ranked Santa Clarita as one of the top 100 best places to live in the country,” stated Daniel Faina, Chief Marketing Officer for Williams Homes, Inc. “We’re very excited about what homebuyers are going to discover at Williams Ranch, from new, floorplans that offer multi-generation suites, additional dwelling units, fourth and fifth bedrooms, RV and three to four car garages, to the high-quality amenities of a premier master-planned community. With our wide range of home designs and amenity-driven offerings, a broad range of buyers will be able to enjoy a truly enhanced lifestyle at Williams Ranch,” added Faina.

Bringing back big ranch-style homes, Williams Ranch presents a selection of seven single-story and eight two-story floorplans from which to choose.

All are set on pool-sized lots with views, and many situated behind a gated entry. Homes range from 1,736 to 4,522 approximate square feet and feature generous living spaces with pricing beginning in the mid $900,000s. Home shoppers are invited to tour 15 professional decorated and fully landscaped model homes and enjoy grand opening festivities on, Sept. 24, and Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All homes at Williams Ranch incorporate the latest, advanced technology for green living with conveniences including Tesla Solar, Ring video doorbell, Honeywell Wi-Fi thermostat, dimmable LED task lighting throughout, tankless water heater, and more.

Residents at Williams Ranch will enjoy a quaint and relaxed lifestyle oriented around an exceptional recreation center that will feature a clubhouse, swimming pool, and outdoor kitchen. Surrounded by abundant open space and linked by an intricate trail system, numerous parks of every size and shape, entertainment amphitheater, large citrus orchards, working vineyards and a wine pavilion, there is nothing quite like Williams Ranch now selling in the region.

Life in the Santa Clarita Valley offers year-round fun with a temperate climate, outdoor adventure of every kind, destination dining and signature shopping, and a variety of world-class events, scenic drives, and attractions. Nestled between the Sierra Pelona Mountains, Castaic Lake Recreation Area and directly adjacent to Valencia’s Commerce Center, Williams Ranch offers accessibility to major employment centers in the Santa Clarita Valley and nearby San Fernando Valley, and the proximity to several major freeways.

Williams Ranch is located at 28801 Hasley Canyon Road, Santa Clarita Valley, CA. For information, phone 661-344-9200 or email williamsranch@williamshomes.com, or visit the Williams Ranch website or  Williams Home Website.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
09-14-2022 Sept. 24 Williams Home Announces Grand Opening of Williams Ranch
09-14-2022 SCVEDC Releases 2022 Economic Outlook Report
09-13-2022 Sept. 17: SCV Water Free Gardening Class, Water Saving Turf Care, Turf Substitutes
09-13-2022 Oct. 16: Saugus Cafe ‘Clampers’ Plaque Dedication Ceremony
09-09-2022 SCV Water Board Appoints Kenneth J. Petersen to Fill Vacant Seat
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sept. 24 Williams Home Announces Grand Opening of Williams Ranch
Williams Homes, one of the nation's leading, privately-held homebuilders, will debut its brand new Williams Ranch master-planned community in the Santa Clarita Valley, California on Sept. 24 and 25.
Sept. 24 Williams Home Announces Grand Opening of Williams Ranch
SCVEDC Releases 2022 Economic Outlook Report
Early this month brought the return of the SCVEDC's in-person Economic Outlook conference, hosted at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
SCVEDC Releases 2022 Economic Outlook Report
Today in SCV History (Sept. 14)
1924 - SCV Deputy Ed Brown killed in shootout with Gus Le Brun [story]
Deputy Ed Brown
Caltrans Opens Third Northbound Lane on I-5 in Fire-Damaged Area at Castaic Ahead of Schedule
Due to the completion of work ahead of schedule, the California Department of Transportation announced the cancellation of planned closures on Interstate 5 Tuesday and Wednesday nights, Sept. 13 and 14, near Castaic in northern Los Angeles County.
Caltrans Opens Third Northbound Lane on I-5 in Fire-Damaged Area at Castaic Ahead of Schedule
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Two New SCV COVID Deaths Increase Total to 501
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 13 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,601 new cases countywide and 42 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Two New SCV COVID Deaths Increase Total to 501
College NOW! Courses Added to COC Fall 2022 Schedule
College of the Canyons has added 12 College NOW! classes for high school juniors and seniors to the fall 2022 class schedule to help them get a jumpstart on earning transferable college units or career exploration.
College NOW! Courses Added to COC Fall 2022 Schedule
Sept. 17: California Public Health Leaders Will End Weekly COVID Testing Requirements for Workers
To better align state COVID-19 guidance with the most current federal recommendations, the California Department of Public Health is ending COVID-19 policies that required weekly COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated individuals in high-risk workplaces and schools.
Sept. 17: California Public Health Leaders Will End Weekly COVID Testing Requirements for Workers
Marlee Lauffer | Message From Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation
As summer comes to an end, we can only hope that the extreme heat will also be ending soon! Crazy weather! The hospital is preparing for a very busy remainder of the year with many exciting ways for our community to get involved, from our Breast Cancer Awareness Month, including Bingo or Bust, to the Holiday Home Tour Gala and Boutique.
Marlee Lauffer | Message From Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation
Oct. 3: Caltrans Long-term Closure of WB I-210 Roxford Street On/Off Ramps
The California Department of Transportation has announced a long-term closure of westbound Interstate 210 Roxford Street on and off-ramps in Sylmar for paving work.
Oct. 3: Caltrans Long-term Closure of WB I-210 Roxford Street On/Off Ramps
You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall: Economic Development Division Highlighted
You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall! This month, the City of Santa Clarita is highlighting the friendly staff behind all things Economic Development.
You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall: Economic Development Division Highlighted
TMU Golfers Start Season Strong in First Tourney Play
The Master's University golfers finally got on the links for their first competitive golf of the season Monday, Sept. 12 with the men playing 36 holes and the women getting in 18 at the California State Intercollegiate tournament.
TMU Golfers Start Season Strong in First Tourney Play
Help Protect the Santa Clara River at the 27th Annual River Rally Cleanup
Since the city of Santa Clarita’s incorporation in 1987, your City Council has made protecting our local environment a top priority.
Help Protect the Santa Clara River at the 27th Annual River Rally Cleanup
L.A. County Public Health Confirms First Death Due to Monkeypox
The Los Angeles Department of Public Health, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has confirmed the first death due to monkeypox in a Los Angeles County resident.
L.A. County Public Health Confirms First Death Due to Monkeypox
No. 10 Canyons Women’s Volleyball Wins In Straight Sets Over No. 18 SBCC
College of the Canyons Women's Volleyball pushed its win streak to four matches while picking up its second victory over a state-ranked opponent, as the Cougars pulled off a straight sets victory over visiting No. 18 Santa Barbara City College on its home court Wednesday night. Set scores were 25-15, 25-18, 25-22.
No. 10 Canyons Women’s Volleyball Wins In Straight Sets Over No. 18 SBCC
Sept. 17: SCV Water Free Gardening Class, Water Saving Turf Care, Turf Substitutes
Do you want your lawn to look its best? Learn about techniques to maintain your turf that will keep it thriving and may improve water efficiency. Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency free virtual gardening class, "Water-Saving Turf Care and Turf Substitutes," on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 9 a.m.
Sept. 17: SCV Water Free Gardening Class, Water Saving Turf Care, Turf Substitutes
Oct. 16: Saugus Cafe ‘Clampers’ Plaque Dedication Ceremony
The Saugus Cafe will be recognized as the oldest continuing operational cafe in Los Angeles County during a plaque dedication ceremony Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m.
Oct. 16: Saugus Cafe ‘Clampers’ Plaque Dedication Ceremony
Today in SCV History (Sept. 13)
1964 - Fire fighters mop up after blaze in Bouquet Canyon that destroyed world's largest live oak tree [story]
fire
Sept. 14: COC Board Business Meeting, Adopted Budget Workshop
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a Business Meeting and Adopted Budget Workshop on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 5 p.m. in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
Sept. 14: COC Board Business Meeting, Adopted Budget Workshop
Sept. 14: Hart District Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Sept. 14, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Sept. 14: Hart District Regular Board Meeting
Landmark Settlement Reached to Address L.A. County Homeless Crisis
Los Angeles County announced Monday a landmark settlement in the L.A. Alliance for Human Rights lawsuit, committing millions in new funding to bring outreach and supportive services to some of the most vulnerable people experiencing homelessness on the streets of Los Angeles.
Landmark Settlement Reached to Address L.A. County Homeless Crisis
Oct. 22: Circle of Hope’s Annual Tea Fundraiser
The Annual Tea is one of Santa Clarita’s most anticipated fundraisers bringing awareness of Breast Cancer and raising funds to help those in our local community fighting this disease.
Oct. 22: Circle of Hope’s Annual Tea Fundraiser
Flash Flood in Lake Hughes Prompts Rescue of Stranded Motorists
The National Weather Service issued a flash-flood warning at 8:05 p.m. on Sunday, warning of a downpour of approximately 1 to 1.5 inches until about 9 p.m., and shortly after that rescue efforts were under way for motorists stranded by flooding north of Santa Clarita.
Flash Flood in Lake Hughes Prompts Rescue of Stranded Motorists
COC EMT Program Celebrating 50 Years
On Thursday, Sept. 29, College of the Canyons will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its Emergency Medical Technician program, which is the second oldest program of its kind in Los Angeles County.
COC EMT Program Celebrating 50 Years
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: