Sept. 25: Dave Berg ‘Stories to Share’ at Rancho Camulos Museum

Join Dave Berg, author of “Behind The Curtain” Sunday, Sept. 25 at the historic Rancho Camulos Museum. Berg will step back in time to share the highlights of his career working with Jay Leno and tales learned at his mother’s knee.

“My 20-year career as a writer-producer for Jay Leno would not have been possible without my love of the art of story-telling, which I learned from my mom. She told my sister and me scores of captivating anecdotes and morality tales about her life on the farm in the barren, hard-scrabble badlands of North Dakota during the depression,” Berg said.

Enjoy a relaxing afternoon at the historic buildings and gardens where you can engage in a docent-led tour, bring a picnic and immerse yourself in fascinating stories as you step back in time, “Where the History, Music and Romance of Old California Still Linger…”.

Rancho Camulos Museum is a 40-acre National Historic Landmark situated within an 1,800-acre working ranch. It is the best remaining example of a Spanish-Mexican rancho in its original rural environment and is noted for its literary significance as the setting for Helen Hunt Jackson’s novel “Ramona.”

Guests can bring a blanket, their favorite cold beverage and food for a picnic in the garden. Docent-led tours are offered every Sunday at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. The program starts at 4 p.m.

The suggested tour donation is $5. Group tours and special focus tours can also be scheduled by appointment. Camulos is the perfect location for a memorable private gathering.

The Rancho Camulos Museum is located on Highway 126, about 10 miles West of I-5 near Piru.

For more information and details visit RanchoCamulos.org.

