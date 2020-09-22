Sept. 25: GrowthCLUB Business Planning Virtual Workshop

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is partnering with One True North, a leadership and business coaching solutions practice in Valencia, to offer GrowthCLUB virtual workshop to the business community, with the first series beginning Friday, Sept. 25 at 8:00 a.m.

The workshop is open to all, with current members of the SCV Chamber receiving an exclusive discounted price.

The workshop will provide business owners an opportunity to learn best practices on how to lead their business and team for results, optimize working in the “new normal”, and develop a vision for the future.

The follow topics will be covered:

Week 1: Know Your Vision

Week 2: Maximizing Your Business Checklist

Week 3: Prioritizing with your 90-Day Filter

Week 4: Mapping Out Your Annual Goals

Week 5: Make Your Quarterly Goals SMARTER

Week 6: Achieving Weekly Objectives

Price includes for up to three people per business and as well as six follow-up one-hour group coaching sessions to help you maximize your GrowthCLUB workshop experience.

If you have any questions, please email hello@scvchamber.com.

Members: $395 (up to 3 people)

Non-Members: $495 (up to 3 people)

To register, click [here].