Sept. 25: Regular Meeting of the Hart School Board
| Friday, Sep 20, 2024
Hart school district

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the William S. Hart Union School District Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

This will be an in-person meeting with the option to attend the meeting virtually.

The meeting can be livestreamed on You Tube at https://youtube.com/live/ga5j_L4Gb7E.

Please note: Speaker cards will be accepted beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will be time-stamped in the order they are received.

The full agenda of the Hart Board meeting can be found at https://bit.ly/HartBoardMeetingInfo.
