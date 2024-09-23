header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 23
1948 - Agua Dulce Women's Club organized [timeline]
Women's Club
Sept. 25: River of Lights Construction Begins at Central Park
| Monday, Sep 23, 2024
River of Lights Rendering

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the start of construction for a permanent amenity and public artwork located at Central Park, Wednesday, Sept. 25.

The plaza and walkway at the south end of Central Park will be closed for approximately three months. During this time, there will be no impact to field reservations or the perimeter trail. However, the exercise staircase will be closed for approximately three weeks starting Friday, Nov. 1.

The permanent amenity, known as the River of Lights, consists of hundreds of LED lights within the path along the plaza and along the popular 172-step exercise staircase. These lights are capable of varying colors and levels of brightness, which will help create the visual effects such as flowing water or a “river of lights.”

The public artwork, “When a Cloud Met a Cloud” by artist Sujin Lim, features white clouds with multi-colored “rain” support columns, which will be located in the center of the plaza. Acting as a centerpiece to the plaza, this location will invite residents and visitors to learn more about water in Santa Clarita and to appreciate the beauty in our parks.

Central Park is located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

For more information about construction, please contact Alan Stump at astump@santaclarita.gov. If you have questions about field reservations at Central Park, please call (661) 250-3710.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Oct. 2: Sidewalk Poetry Dedication Ceremony Honor Winners at the MAIN

Oct. 2: Sidewalk Poetry Dedication Ceremony Honor Winners at the MAIN
Monday, Sep 23, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the Sidewalk Poetry winners for 2024 which brought together talented poets from across the community, each contributing unique voices and perspectives to the beloved civic art initiative of Sidewalk Poetry.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 25: River of Lights Construction Begins at Central Park

Sept. 25: River of Lights Construction Begins at Central Park
Monday, Sep 23, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the start of construction for a permanent amenity and public artwork located at Central Park, Wednesday Sept. 25
FULL STORY...

‘Weathering the Storm’ Exhibition at the MAIN

‘Weathering the Storm’ Exhibition at the MAIN
Monday, Sep 23, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita has announced "Weathering the Storm," an exhibition by Susan Karhroody and Melissa Reischman will be on view at The MAIN, 24266 Main Street, Santa Clarita, CA 91321 from Tuesday, Oct. 1 through Monday, Dec. 2.
FULL STORY...

Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita

Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Monday, Sep 23, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 23 to Sunday, Sept. 29.
FULL STORY...

City Seeks Community Feedback on Safety Grant

City Seeks Community Feedback on Safety Grant
Friday, Sep 20, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking community feedback on a public safety grant proposal for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program. All public comments must be received by noon on Friday, Sept. 27.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
New Cruise Itinerary Aboard Sun Princess to View 2026 Eclipse
Princess Cruises has added a second total solar eclipse cruise option to its itinerary aboard its newest and most stunning ship, the Sun Princess, when the next spectacle will take place in August 2026.
New Cruise Itinerary Aboard Sun Princess to View 2026 Eclipse
Oct. 2: Sidewalk Poetry Dedication Ceremony Honor Winners at the MAIN
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the Sidewalk Poetry winners for 2024 which brought together talented poets from across the community, each contributing unique voices and perspectives to the beloved civic art initiative of Sidewalk Poetry.
Oct. 2: Sidewalk Poetry Dedication Ceremony Honor Winners at the MAIN
Ken Striplin| Shaping the Future Through Santa Clarita 2025
Since its inception in 2020, the Santa Clarita 2025 Strategic Plan, also referred to as SC2025, has served as a crucial roadmap for the city, directing our resources and efforts towards achieving significant milestones.
Ken Striplin| Shaping the Future Through Santa Clarita 2025
Sept. 25: River of Lights Construction Begins at Central Park
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the start of construction for a permanent amenity and public artwork located at Central Park, Wednesday Sept. 25
Sept. 25: River of Lights Construction Begins at Central Park
‘Weathering the Storm’ Exhibition at the MAIN
The city of Santa Clarita has announced "Weathering the Storm," an exhibition by Susan Karhroody and Melissa Reischman will be on view at The MAIN, 24266 Main Street, Santa Clarita, CA 91321 from Tuesday, Oct. 1 through Monday, Dec. 2.
‘Weathering the Storm’ Exhibition at the MAIN
Foothill League Football Enters Week Two
The Foothill League varsity football teams will clash in their second week of league competition this Friday, Sept. 27, after opening week results that held some surprises.
Foothill League Football Enters Week Two
Sept. 24: SUSD Governing Board Special Meeting Data Review
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a public special meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 5:30 p.m. which will include a hearing for the 2023-2024 district-wide schools data review with community partners.
Sept. 24: SUSD Governing Board Special Meeting Data Review
COC Appoints Three Bond Oversight Committee Members
The College of the Canyons Board of Trustees approved the appointment of three new members to the Santa Clarita Community College District Independent Citizens' Bond Oversight Committee at its Wednesday, Sept. 11 meeting.
COC Appoints Three Bond Oversight Committee Members
Watson Chronicles Pt. 1: Photographer Dan Watson Retires from The Signal
Dan Watson, the Santa Clarita Valley Signal newspaper’s award-winning chief photojournalist and photo editor for nearly 20 years, officially retired from the daily news beat on Saturday, June 15, 2024.
Watson Chronicles Pt. 1: Photographer Dan Watson Retires from The Signal
Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 23 to Sunday, Sept. 29.
Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (Sept. 23)
1948 - Agua Dulce Women's Club organized [timeline]
Women's Club
Today in SCV History (Sept. 22)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organizes community cleanup day [story]
cleanup day
Today in SCV History (Sept. 21)
1974 - COC's new Cougar Stadium opens for first game of football season; Harbor beats COC, 26-21 [story]
Cougar Stadium
Rancho Pico’s Nicole Jolicoeur Named a L..A. County Teacher of the Year
William S. Hart Union High School District Teacher of the Year Nicole Jolicoeur has been named a Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year by the Los Angeles County Office of Education. She is now officially nominated for the California Teacher of the Year.
Rancho Pico’s Nicole Jolicoeur Named a L..A. County Teacher of the Year
City Seeks Community Feedback on Safety Grant
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking community feedback on a public safety grant proposal for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program. All public comments must be received by noon on Friday, Sept. 27.
City Seeks Community Feedback on Safety Grant
CalArts Alum Receives Heinz Award for the Arts
California Institute of the Arts alum Gala Porras-Kim (Art MFA 2009) was named by Teresa Heinz and the Heinz Family Foundation as one of nine recipients of the 29th Heinz Awards.
CalArts Alum Receives Heinz Award for the Arts
Sept. 25: Regular Meeting of the Hart School Board
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.
Sept. 25: Regular Meeting of the Hart School Board
SUSD Committee Adjourns Meeting Due to Unruly Crowd
The meeting of the Saugus Union School District Asset Management Advisory Committee was adjourned after a large crowd reportedly became unruly during the public comment session.
SUSD Committee Adjourns Meeting Due to Unruly Crowd
Today in SCV History (Sept. 20)
1954 - C-46 cargo plane crashes at Saugus Drunk Farm; Civil Air Patrol chaplains parachute to safety [story]
chaplains
COC Nets $300K from NASA for Student Access to STEM Fields
The College of the Canyons Aerospace and Science Team has received a $300,000 grant from NASA’s Mentoring and Opportunities in STEM with Academic Institutions for Community Success program.
COC Nets $300K from NASA for Student Access to STEM Fields
Oct. 5: 5K Purple Walk Dogs Against Domestic Violence
Bring along a furry friend to the Santa Clarita Child & Family Center's Purple Walk Domestic Violence Awareness 5K on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 8-11 a.m. at the Center’s main facility 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Oct. 5: 5K Purple Walk Dogs Against Domestic Violence
Sept. 27-29: Mendelson Presents ‘Provenance’ at The MAIN
Written and directed by Braddon Mendelson, produced by Heather Mendelson, and co-produced by Olive Branch Theatricals and Noisivision Studios, "Provenance" will take stage at the The MAIN, 24266 Main Street, Santa Clarita, CA 91321, Friday through Sunday, Sept. 27-29.
Sept. 27-29: Mendelson Presents ‘Provenance’ at The MAIN
TMU Women’s Volleyball Opens Conference Play with Road Win
The Master's women's volleyball team opened Great Southwest Athletic Conference play on the road in Prescott, Ariz. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, defeating the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Eagles in straight sets 28-26, 25-22, 25-18.
TMU Women’s Volleyball Opens Conference Play with Road Win
Kitabatake Medals as COC Women Finish 4th at Sterling Hills Golf Club
College of the Canyons freshman Sahya Kitabatake shot a two-under-par round of 70 to tie for medalist honors while helping the Cougars place fourth at the Western State Conference tournament at Sterling Hills Golf Club in Camarillo on Monday, Sept. 16.
Kitabatake Medals as COC Women Finish 4th at Sterling Hills Golf Club
SCVNews.com