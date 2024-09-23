Sept. 25: River of Lights Construction Begins at Central Park

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the start of construction for a permanent amenity and public artwork located at Central Park, Wednesday, Sept. 25.

The plaza and walkway at the south end of Central Park will be closed for approximately three months. During this time, there will be no impact to field reservations or the perimeter trail. However, the exercise staircase will be closed for approximately three weeks starting Friday, Nov. 1.

The permanent amenity, known as the River of Lights, consists of hundreds of LED lights within the path along the plaza and along the popular 172-step exercise staircase. These lights are capable of varying colors and levels of brightness, which will help create the visual effects such as flowing water or a “river of lights.”

The public artwork, “When a Cloud Met a Cloud” by artist Sujin Lim, features white clouds with multi-colored “rain” support columns, which will be located in the center of the plaza. Acting as a centerpiece to the plaza, this location will invite residents and visitors to learn more about water in Santa Clarita and to appreciate the beauty in our parks.

Central Park is located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

For more information about construction, please contact Alan Stump at astump@santaclarita.gov. If you have questions about field reservations at Central Park, please call (661) 250-3710.

