Sept 26: Assemblywoman Schiavo Invites Community to Small Business Town Hall

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo is inviting the community to the upcoming virtual small business town hall series.
The town halls will go over how to start grow and maintain a business through workshops covering various topics.
The first town hall will take place on Sept. 26 from 6 to 7 p.m.
The first town hall will cover tips on how to start a business with Small Business Development Center.
-How to use the SBDC as a resource
-Business Structures
-Registering a business
-Startup activities
To ensure that specific questions and concerns are addressed, the event is encouraging all to submit questions in advance. Submit questions and RSVP click here and take this opportunity to kick start the small business journey.
The MAIN Theater in Old Town Newhall will host "Dylan Brody's Thinking Allowed" Oct. 6, 7 and 8. The first all-storytelling show ever to be booked at The Improv in Hollywood, it enjoyed a six-month run before moving on to the Fake Gallery for an additional 18 months of performances.
The Los Angeles County Office of Immigrant Affairs in the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is expanding the Capacity-Strengthening for Immigrant-Focused Community-Based Organizations grant program funded by Los Angeles County’s American Rescue Plan allocation.
Nearly 50 students from the Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet will learn how to turn their Hollywood dreams into reality when they visit California State University, Northridge’s film program on Tuesday, Sept 26.
The nation’s oldest dance company, the Martha Graham Dance Company, turns 100 and launches its three-year centennial celebration at The Soraya, on the campus of California State University, Northridge on Saturday, Sept. 30, a celebration that will subsequently travel to theaters around the nation and be celebrated worldwide.
The Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, ALADS, has set up a donation page for Santa Clarita resident Los Angeles County Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer’s family. All proceeds go directly to the Clinkunbroomer family.
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has seen an increase in cases of Canine Parvovirus among dogs and puppies admitted to its animal care centers. DACC urges pet owners to take preventive measures to protect their canine family members in the Antelope Valley.
Eighty-four students in the William S. Hart Union High School District earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These programs celebrate students’ hard work in high school and showcase their strong academic performance.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, will host the 13th annual Salute to Patriots event Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 4 p.m. at the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida. Salute to Patriots is a celebration of United States veterans as the business community comes together to salute veterans for their leadership in the business community and dedicated service to America.
