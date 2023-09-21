Sept 26: Assemblywoman Schiavo Invites Community to Small Business Town Hall

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo is inviting the community to the upcoming virtual small business town hall series.

The town halls will go over how to start grow and maintain a business through workshops covering various topics.

The first town hall will take place on Sept. 26 from 6 to 7 p.m.

The first town hall will cover tips on how to start a business with Small Business Development Center.

-How to use the SBDC as a resource

-Business Structures

-Registering a business

-Startup activities

To ensure that specific questions and concerns are addressed, the event is encouraging all to submit questions in advance. Submit questions and RSVP click here and take this opportunity to kick start the small business journey.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...