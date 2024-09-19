Sept. 26: Community Invited to David March Park Expansion Groundbreaking

One of the city of Santa Clarita community’s most cherished parks, David March Park is set to expand, Thursday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m., 28310 North Via Joyce Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 with a groundbreaking ceremony.

Construction will begin after the ceremony, adding eight acres to the park’s footprint, along with various upgrades, enhancements and new features.

Originally built by the county of Los Angeles in 2003, David March Park was transferred to the city in June 2016. This expansion project is part of the city’s Santa Clarita 2025 Strategic Plan, aimed at enhancing recreational spaces for the entire community. The improvements include a state-of-the-art baseball field with shaded spectator stands, a brand-new basketball court with sport court lighting, shade canopies over the existing playground, a picnic pavilion and more. Also announced is that this will be the location of the city’s second exercise staircase, which will feature 116 steps leading up the ridgeline.

It is also important to remember the history and significance of this park. David March Park is named in honor of Deputy David March, a lifelong Santa Clarita resident and graduate of Canyon High School. In April 2002, Deputy March was tragically killed in the line of duty during a routine traffic stop in Irwindale. Dedicated to his memory, the park is a tribute to his courage and sacrifice. Deputy March’s legacy lives on in this special place, a reminder of our community’s deep respect and appreciation for the first responders.

Residents are encouraged to join in celebrating the beginning of this exciting new chapter for David March Park.

For more information about the David March Park expansion, please contact Carla Callahan at ccallahan@santaclarita.gov.

