Sept. 26: Online Watercolor Workshop with Fatemeh Kian

Join Santa Clarita Artists Association for a free Zoom watercolor demonstration/workshop with artist Fatemeh Kian on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Kian will discuss floral subject and will demonstrate various techniques that she uses on her award-winning art. To view the art of Fatemeh Kian, visit: http://www.fatemehyaskian.com.

Registration is free to all members. Deadline to register is Sunday, Sept. 20. Space is limited. Go to https://www.santaclaritaartists.org/ to register.

Registrants will receive the Zoom link, supply list, and any additional information instructions 2-3 days before the workshop. For questions, contact Zony Gordon, at zonygordon@att.net, (661) 312-3422.