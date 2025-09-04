Sept. 26: SCAA Plein Air Artmaking at Harbor Cove Beach

The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Friday, Sept. 26, 9 a.m.-noon at Harbor Cove Beach.

Harbor Cove Beach is located at the end of Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, CA.

There are a lot of choices in this area to set up and paint such as by the harbor, restaurant or a sand dune.

Come join to paint, draw or just take in the excellent view. If you like, stay longer just to enjoy the calm outdoors and the clean fresh air.

Harbor Cove Beach is in Ventura. The meeting location is the parking lot at the end of Spinnaker Drive by the Café.

Directions are on Google Maps and are as follows:

Take CA-126 West

Merge onto US-101 North

Exit number 68 for Seaward Ave.

Use the left lane to keep left at the fork and continue toward S. Seaward Ave.

Use the left two lanes to turn left onto E. Harbor Boulevard.

Turn right onto Spinnaker Drive. Then drive until Spinnaker Drive ends.

Destination will be on the right by the café or across the street. Park on street if possible.

To RSVP visit the SCAA website

For more information on the Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking visit the SCAA website.

