Sept. 27: 17th Annual Gracefest Scheduled at Castaic Lake
| Friday, Sep 19, 2025
Gracefest

GraceFest, one of the West Coast’s largest Christian music festivals, will host its 17th annual event on Saturday, Sept. 27, 3-9:30 p.m. at Castaic Lake Recreation Area.

The festival will feature performances by Christian artists Taya, Tauren Wells, Danny Gokey and Miles Minnick, along with worship bands, local church choirs and inspirational speakers.

The event will also offer food vendors, artisan booths and family-friendly activities.

Since its inception, GraceFest has drawn thousands of attendees to experience nationally recognized talent, community fellowship and messages of hope. The festival was founded by Ron and Yvette Emard with the vision of creating a unifying event for the Christian community, while also welcoming neighbors, local businesses and community leaders.

“GraceFest has always been about more than music,” said event organizers in a press release inviting the community to attend the event. “It’s about bringing people together to celebrate faith, community and shared purpose.”

This year marks the first time the festival will be held at Castaic Lake, providing a new backdrop for an afternoon and evening of music and community connection.

