Sept. 27-28: Native American Day Art Showcase at AV Indian Museum

California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will celebrate California Native American Day with an Art Showcase on 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, September 27-28.

California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park is located at 15701 East Avenue M, Lancaster.

Directions from State Route 14 in Lancaster, go east on Avenue K to 150th Street East. Turn right and go south for two miles to Avenue M. Turn left and go east on Avenue M for one mile to reach the museum.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet and engage with the artists, view their work and ask questions about it.

The two artists, Steven Garcia (Tongva/Mescalero Apache/Yaqui) and Kathy Willcuts Garcia (Lakota) are also jewelry makers, Northern Plains traditional dancers, cultural educators and traditional indigenous medicine consultants. In addition, Garcia is a flute player, eagle dancer and drum maker, while Willcuts Garcia is an herbalist.

California Native American Day was established in 1998 to celebrate the distinctive culture of the Native American people indigenous to California and bring attention to the triumphs and struggles that comprise their rich history. This year, it falls on Friday, Sept. 26.

COST: $3 for ages 13 and older, free for children 12 and under.

California fourth-grade students attending a public school and their families can attend for free with the California State Park Adventure Pass. Learn more about the pass and how you can download it at parks.ca.gov/adventurepass.

Please note pets are not allowed in the museum. Service animals are welcome per California State Parks’ Service Animals Policy.

For more information, please call the museum at (661) 946-3055 or visit the website at avim.parks.ca.gov.

