Sept. 27-28: SCAA 35th Art Classic at The Centre

The Santa Clarita Artists Association Art Classic 2025 will be held Saturday, Sept. 27 and Sunday, Sept.28, 1-5 p.m.

The 35th Annual Art Classic will be celebrated at “The Centre” in the Cedar Hall Ballroom, 20880 Centre Point Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

This is the largest fine art show in the Santa Clarita Valley. The judged art show is a fundraiser that helps support the SCAA High School Art Scholarship Program, present free, live art demonstrations to the public and fund the 6th Street Art Gallery in Old Town Newhall.

Awards will include: Best of Show and a Gold (1st) and Silver (2nd) and Merit Awards in each category as determined by number of entries and judges scores. More than one Merit Award may be given by the judges. There is also an Excellence in Art Award given by the city of Santa Clarita.

The judges for this year’s show will include award-winning artists Laurie Hendrix and Liz Tucker. They bring a world of knowledge and inspiration to our Art Classic.

The Centre will offer a large expansive space where guests will see art in the kind of space art needs to be truly appreciated, said SCAA officials.

Several categories of art on diplay are included in the Fall Class, including: Oil, Acrylic, Watercolor, Dry Media, Mixed Media, Photography, Sculpture and the Masters.

All artwork is created by local artists and will be for sale.

The event also includes a silent auction which is ongoing throughout the event.

The 35th Annual Art Classic will also include hors d’oeuvres and live music.

For more information visit www.santaclaritaartists.org/art-classic-info.html.

