Sept. 27: ‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’ Opens at Canyon Theatre Guild

The hit Broadway musical “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” will open at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m.

“Beautiful” offers timeless songs and a heartfelt story with 23 actors who recreate the rock and roll 1950s and 1960s.

Featuring the story of singer/songwriter Carole King and artists that she and her friends wrote songs for including: The Drifters, The Shirelles, Little Eva, The Righteous Brothers and Marilyn Wald.

Before she was a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend King, was Carole Klein, a spunky, young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. The true story of King’s journey takes you back to where it all began.

This Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical is filled with the songs you remember and a story you’ll never forget.

The muscial features 26 hits including: “It’s Too Late,” “I Feel The Earth Move,” “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow,” “The Locomotion,” “Take Good Care of My Baby,” “One Fine Day,” “So Far Away,” “Some Kind of Wonderful,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” and “You’ve Got A Friend.”

“You already know and love Carole King’s music, but you’ll be amazed at the iconic hits she wrote that you never knew were hers. More than just great songs, ‘Beautiful’ is an entertaining, heartfelt and uplifting journey through her life that will stay with you long after the final note,” said the show’s director Ted Tobin.

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” opens Saturday, Sept. 27 and will run until Saturday, Nov. 1.

Tickets are $24 for adults, $20 for seniors (62+) and $15 for students.

For showtimes or to reserve tickets, call (661) 799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org.

The Canyon Theatre Guild

24242 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

Among the groups portrayed in the Canyon Theatre Guild production of ‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’ are The Drifters.

The Shirelles is another group portrayed in the CTG production of ‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.’

A scene from the Canyon Theatre Guild production of ‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’ which opens Saturday, Sept. 27 in Old Town Newhall.

