header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 22
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organizes community cleanup day [story]
cleanup day
Sept. 27: Fall Tours Begin at Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park
| Monday, Sep 22, 2025
Tomo-kahni

California State Parks is taking reservations for the fall tour season at Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park in Tehachap beginning Saturdays, on Sept. 27 through Oct. 11. The tour begins at 8:30 a.m and ends at 12:30 p.m. in Tehachapi lasts approximately 4 hours, including travel time to and from the park. Transportation is not provided.

Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park is located at 310 S Green St., Tehachapi, CA 93561.

Although no structures remain on this Kawaiisu California Indian village site, the area’s rich history comes alive through the trained volunteer tour guides and the clues that the inhabitants left behind.

Tomo Kahni means “winter home” in Kawaiisu, and rock rings mark the locations of many of the kahni, or homes, that were built of juniper boughs. Mortar holes in the park tell of a very active past. The tour also passes by Nettle Springs, a small rock shelter known as Medicine Cave, rock art and a cave with pictographs, a sacred place of the Kawaiisu. Due to the extremely sensitive nature of the site, visitation is only permitted on a guided tour, which involves a moderately strenuous 3-hour hike.

As Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park is at an elevation of over 4,000 feet, the weather is variable, so layered clothing is recommended. Water, good walking shoes and sun protection are also necessary. Each participant should also bring a snack or sack lunch to eat during the snack break.

Tour fee is $20 per person, age five and under are free, but not recommended on tours. Tours are limited to 15 people and fill up fast, so reservations are required. Reservations are available through the Reserve California website at https://www.reservecalifornia.com/. Click on the activities tab, use the drop-down menu to select Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park as the place, guided tours as the category and select an available date. Click on the show availability button to go to the sign-up page. You can also sign up for a guided tour by phoning Reserve California at 1 (800) 444-7275, Monday through Friday.

For more information, please call the Fort Tejon State Historic Park office at (661) 248-6692 for tour information or visit https://www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=610.

As a unit of the California State Park System, Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park is a protected area. When you participate in a guided tour, please remember not to pick up objects. Take only pictures and leave only footprints.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Sept. 27: Fall Tours Begin at Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park

Sept. 27: Fall Tours Begin at Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park
Monday, Sep 22, 2025
California State Parks is taking reservations for the fall tour season at Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park in Tehachap beginning Saturdays, on Sept. 27 through Oct. 11.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 4: 250th Anniversary Celebration of the Army, Navy, Marines

Oct. 4: 250th Anniversary Celebration of the Army, Navy, Marines
Friday, Sep 19, 2025
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 355 and Coffee4Vets will host a 250th Anniversary Celebration of the Army, Navy, and Marines on Saturday, Oct. 4, 5-9 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center.
FULL STORY...

Bridge to Home Announces Changes in Leadership

Bridge to Home Announces Changes in Leadership
Friday, Sep 19, 2025
Bridge to Home, the primary homeless services provider in the Santa Clarita Valley, has announced the departure of Executive Director and longtime team member Chris Najarro.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 26: Rancho Camulos Museum Presents Dave Stamey

Oct. 26: Rancho Camulos Museum Presents Dave Stamey
Friday, Sep 19, 2025
Dave Stamey, an award-winning Western musician and popular performer at the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, will appear on Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. at Rancho Camulos Museum.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 6: WiSH Wine Under the Roof Fundraiser at Bella Vida SCV Senior Center

Nov. 6: WiSH Wine Under the Roof Fundraiser at Bella Vida SCV Senior Center
Friday, Sep 19, 2025
As the autumn breeze begins to cool the Santa Clarita Valley, there’s one event that promises to warm hearts, palates and a sense of community all at once, raise a glass for Wine Under the Roof.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sept. 27: Fall Tours Begin at Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park
California State Parks is taking reservations for the fall tour season at Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park in Tehachap beginning Saturdays, on Sept. 27 through Oct. 11.
Sept. 27: Fall Tours Begin at Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park
Cougars Fall at No. 7 Santa Barbara City
College of the Canyons women's volleyball fell 3-1 at No. 7 Santa Barbara City College on Sept. 17 in a match played at the UC Santa Barbara campus. Set scores were 25-21, 22-25, 25-13, 25-16.
Cougars Fall at No. 7 Santa Barbara City
Ken Striplin | New Virtual Deputy Services Enhances Public Safety in Santa Clarita
Public safety remains a top priority for the city of Santa Clarita.
Ken Striplin | New Virtual Deputy Services Enhances Public Safety in Santa Clarita
Canyons Breaks Through 20-14 Over No. 18 Pasadena City
College of the Canyons football began league play with a resounding 20-14 win over No. 18 Pasadena City College on Saturday, Sept. 20 at Cougar Stadium, snapping a three-game losing streak to get its season back on track.
Canyons Breaks Through 20-14 Over No. 18 Pasadena City
Sept. 22-27: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 22 to Saturday, Sept. 27.
Sept. 22-27: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
Sept. 28: Deadline for Public Comments on Watershed Plans
There is only one week left to submit comments on the county's Safe, Clean Water Program's Draft Initial Watershed Plans. This includes planning for the Santa Clara River Watershed Area. Comments will be accepted until Sept. 28.
Sept. 28: Deadline for Public Comments on Watershed Plans
Today in SCV History (Sept. 22)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organizes community cleanup day [story]
cleanup day
Today in SCV History (Sept. 21)
1974 - COC's new Cougar Stadium opens for first game of football season; Harbor beats COC, 26-21 [story]
Cougar Stadium
Today in SCV History (Sept. 20)
1954 - C-46 cargo plane crashes at Saugus Drunk Farm; Civil Air Patrol chaplains parachute to safety [story]
chaplains
Golden Valley High’s Nicholas Patey Honored as County Teacher of the Year
William S. Hart Union High School District Teacher of the Year Nicholas Patey has been selected as a Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year, a prestigious award that recognizes excellence in education.
Golden Valley High’s Nicholas Patey Honored as County Teacher of the Year
Oct. 4: 250th Anniversary Celebration of the Army, Navy, Marines
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 355 and Coffee4Vets will host a 250th Anniversary Celebration of the Army, Navy, and Marines on Saturday, Oct. 4, 5-9 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center.
Oct. 4: 250th Anniversary Celebration of the Army, Navy, Marines
City Urges Residents to Report Illegal Dumping in Storm Drains
Green Santa Clarita wants to take this opportunity to let city residents and visitors know about the Pollution Prevention hotline phone number and the Resident Service Center, which can both be used to report illegal dumping into Santa Clarita storm drains.
City Urges Residents to Report Illegal Dumping in Storm Drains
Sept. 22-26: Caltrans Will Close Lanes, Off-ramps NB I-5 Near Roxford Street
Caltrans has announced closures of lanes and off-ramps of northbound Interstate 5 near Roxford Street in Sylmar for paving work. Work will take place Monday night, Sept. 22 through Friday night, Sept. 26.
Sept. 22-26: Caltrans Will Close Lanes, Off-ramps NB I-5 Near Roxford Street
Bridge to Home Announces Changes in Leadership
Bridge to Home, the primary homeless services provider in the Santa Clarita Valley, has announced the departure of Executive Director and longtime team member Chris Najarro.
Bridge to Home Announces Changes in Leadership
Oct. 26: Rancho Camulos Museum Presents Dave Stamey
Dave Stamey, an award-winning Western musician and popular performer at the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, will appear on Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. at Rancho Camulos Museum.
Oct. 26: Rancho Camulos Museum Presents Dave Stamey
Sept. 27: 17th Annual Gracefest Scheduled at Castaic Lake
GraceFest, one of the West Coast’s largest Christian music festivals, will host its 17th annual event on Saturday, Sept. 27, 3-9:30 p.m. at Castaic Lake Recreation Area.
Sept. 27: 17th Annual Gracefest Scheduled at Castaic Lake
Nov. 6: WiSH Wine Under the Roof Fundraiser at Bella Vida SCV Senior Center
As the autumn breeze begins to cool the Santa Clarita Valley, there’s one event that promises to warm hearts, palates and a sense of community all at once, raise a glass for Wine Under the Roof.
Nov. 6: WiSH Wine Under the Roof Fundraiser at Bella Vida SCV Senior Center
LASD Seeks Public Help in Locating Missing At-Risk Santa Clarita Man
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Missing Persons Detail, is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Santa Clarita man.
LASD Seeks Public Help in Locating Missing At-Risk Santa Clarita Man
Marsha McLean | A City in Motion: Santa Clarita Transit
Did you know that You’ve "Got a Friend at City Hall?" In Santa Clarita, dedicated city staff in dozens of departments and divisions work to keep the city running smoothly, solve problems and improve the quality of life for residents in countless ways.
Marsha McLean | A City in Motion: Santa Clarita Transit
Today in SCV History (Sept. 19)
1863 - Gen. Edward F. Beale loans money to A.A. Hudson and Oliver P. Robbins to erect toll house in Newhall Pass [story]
toll house
Sept. 23: Tip-A-Cop Fundraiser at Lazy Dog Cafe Benefits Special Olympics
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station enjoyed a successful fundraiser at its last Tip-A-Cop event so the station is running it back on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 5-9 p.m.
Sept. 23: Tip-A-Cop Fundraiser at Lazy Dog Cafe Benefits Special Olympics
Henry Mayo Physicians Co-Author Paper in Leading Oncology Journal
Amanda M. Woodworth, MD, Director of Breast Health at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California and Anjali Date, MD, Medical Director at the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center, were two of six co-authors of a paper recently published in the Annals of Surgical Oncology.
Henry Mayo Physicians Co-Author Paper in Leading Oncology Journal
Sept. 27: ‘Laughing Stock Comedy’ at Gilcrest Farms
Pistachio Comedy presents "Laughing Stock Comedy" show, beginning 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27 with a free family friendly show followed by a 21 and up showing at 8 p.m. at Gilcrest Farms.
Sept. 27: ‘Laughing Stock Comedy’ at Gilcrest Farms
Sept. 23: City Council Regular, Special Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall. The public session will be preceded by a closed session Special Meeting at 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 23: City Council Regular, Special Meeting
SCVNews.com