Sept. 27: ‘Laughing Stock Comedy’ at Gilcrest Farms

Pistachio Comedy presents “Laughing Stock Comedy” show, beginning 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27 with a free family friendly show followed by a 21 and up showing at 8 p.m. at Gilcrest Farms.

Gilchrist Farm is located at 30116 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91390.

“Laughing Stock Comedy” will feature artists such as Handren Seavy, Madeleine Lemay, Russell Navarrette, Daniel Alvarez, A. Won and ORI.

The 21 and up show is BYOB, bring your own booze.

for more information on Gilcrest Farms visit https://www.gilchristfarm.com/.

