Sept. 27: Soroptimist Valencia Presents ‘Music of the Night: 22nd Annual Bras for a Cause’

Soroptimist International of Valencia has announced the return of its annual fundraiser, Bras for a Cause.

This event for change is celebrating its 22nd year of raising awareness and funds to assist women in our community through their breast cancer journey.

This year’s dazzling theme, “Music of the Night,” promises an evening of inspiration, glamour, and heartfelt giving on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

This signature event of Soroptimist International of Valencia will once again feature live models displaying hand-decorated themed bras paired with live auction baskets. Silent auction baskets will also be available.

Soroptimist International of Valencia proudly welcomes this year’s Presenting Sponsors, The Law Office of Steffanie Stelnick and Trevino Law Firm. This marks the fourth consecutive year of support from the Stelnick Family.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available, ranging from $2,500 to $10,000, along with advertising packages to promote local businesses. Individual tickets are priced at $160 and are expected to sell out quickly.

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we can achieve our fundraising goals, allowing more women to access state-of-the-art patient care, receive compassionate support, and gain valuable coping tools—all in the comfort of our own community—in the fight against breast cancer,” said Soroptimist International of Valencia President Cheri Bradford.

The event has raised over $750,000 since its inception, directly funding critical breast cancer support services and Soroptimist’s flagship programs: Live Your Dream and Dream It, Be It, which provide education and mentorship to help women and girls achieve economic independence.

For more information, please visit sivalencia.org or email BFAC@SIValencia.org

Founded in 1974, Soroptimist International of Valencia is a global women’s organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. In addition to assisting women in the community with the diagnosis, support and treatment of breast cancer, it also helps fund the group’s two main programs, Live Your Dream and Dream It, Be It.

