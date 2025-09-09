Sept. 27: TASC Fall Festival on the Farm

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth), has announced the launch of a tax relief website for families impacted by the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will celebrate California Native American Day with an Art Showcase on 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, September 27-28.

Students who missed the start of the semester still have time to enroll at College of the Canyons. More than 455 late-start classes are available for the Fall 2025 semester.

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Sept. 10, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3:00 p.m.

The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.

The Adult Skills Center will host Fall Festival on the Farm, Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sept. 27 at 27803 Lorjen Road, Canyon Country, CA 91387.

Trent Rickard scored two goals as The Master's University (0-1) men's soccer squad opened its season with a 5-2 loss to Occidental College Friday, Sept. 5 in Los Angeles.

The Master's University women's volleyball team improved to 8-1 with its win over Arizona Christian University Saturday, Sept. 6 in The MacArthur Center.

Maddy Traylor scored two goals and added an assist as The Master's University women's soccer team defeated the University of La Verne 3-0 Saturday, Sept. 6 on Reese Field.

With students back in school and families enjoying the last weeks of summer, safe, well-maintained roads matter more than ever.

Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) announced he has joined the Restore Trust in Congress Act, bipartisan legislation that would ban members of Congress and their families from owning individual stocks or engaging in insider trading.

The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 8 to Saturday, Sept. 13.

Registration is now open for the SNAP Sports Second Annual Pickleball Round Robin Fundraiser that will be held Saturday, Sept. 20. Event begins 8 a.m. Player times to be determined.

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Sept. 18, in open session at 7 p.m.

Did you know that we are only one month away from the Fourth Annual Business for Artists Conference? On Saturday, Oct. 4, the Canyon Country Community Center will be transformed into a hub where creativity and business collide.

‘A Jane Austen Mystery: Perception of Murder’ at The MAIN ME Main Productions will present an original Regency-era whodunit, "A Jane Austen Mystery: Perception of Murder," at The MAIN theater in Old Town Newhall.

Sept. 9: Chiquita Canyon Landfill Community Advisory Committee Meets The Chiquita Canyon Community Advisory Meeting, will be held Tuesday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in person and virtually at the Castaic County Library.

SCV Sheriff’s Station Urges ‘See Something, Say Something’ The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents to be vigilant when you are moving about your neighborhood or throughout the SCV. It only takes a few minutes if you "See Something," to "Say Something."

Patsy Ayala | A Home for Culture, Connection and Community in Newhall From the sound of mariachi music to the laughter coming from open gym nights, the Newhall Community Center continues to serve as a dynamic gathering place for residents of all ages.

Circle of Hope Publishes Debut Poetry Collection ‘In Awe of Becoming’ Circle of Hope, a nonprofit cancer support group in the Santa Clarita Valley has announced the publication of the group's first book "In Awe of Becoming."