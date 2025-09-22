Sept. 28: Deadline for Public Comments on Watershed Plans

|
California State Parks is taking reservations for the fall tour season at Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park in Tehachap beginning Saturdays, on Sept. 27 through Oct. 11.
College of the Canyons women's volleyball fell 3-1 at No. 7 Santa Barbara City College on Sept. 17 in a match played at the UC Santa Barbara campus. Set scores were 25-21, 22-25, 25-13, 25-16.
Public safety remains a top priority for the city of Santa Clarita.
College of the Canyons football began league play with a resounding 20-14 win over No. 18 Pasadena City College on Saturday, Sept. 20 at Cougar Stadium, snapping a three-game losing streak to get its season back on track.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 22 to Saturday, Sept. 27.
There is only one week left to submit comments on the county's Safe, Clean Water Program's Draft Initial Watershed Plans. This includes planning for the Santa Clara River Watershed Area. Comments will be accepted until Sept. 28.
1923
- Newhall Chamber of Commerce organizes community cleanup day [story
]
1974
- COC's new Cougar Stadium opens for first game of football season; Harbor beats COC, 26-21 [story
]
1954
- C-46 cargo plane crashes at Saugus Drunk Farm; Civil Air Patrol chaplains parachute to safety [story
]
William S. Hart Union High School District Teacher of the Year Nicholas Patey has been selected as a Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year, a prestigious award that recognizes excellence in education.
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 355 and Coffee4Vets will host a 250th Anniversary Celebration of the Army, Navy, and Marines on Saturday, Oct. 4, 5-9 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center.
Green Santa Clarita wants to take this opportunity to let city residents and visitors know about the Pollution Prevention hotline phone number and the Resident Service Center, which can both be used to report illegal dumping into Santa Clarita storm drains.
Caltrans has announced closures of lanes and off-ramps of northbound Interstate 5 near Roxford Street in Sylmar for paving work. Work will take place Monday night, Sept. 22 through Friday night, Sept. 26.
Bridge to Home, the primary homeless services provider in the Santa Clarita Valley, has announced the departure of Executive Director and longtime team member Chris Najarro.
Dave Stamey, an award-winning Western musician and popular performer at the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, will appear on Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. at Rancho Camulos Museum.
GraceFest, one of the West Coast’s largest Christian music festivals, will host its 17th annual event on Saturday, Sept. 27, 3-9:30 p.m. at Castaic Lake Recreation Area.
As the autumn breeze begins to cool the Santa Clarita Valley, there’s one event that promises to warm hearts, palates and a sense of community all at once, raise a glass for Wine Under the Roof.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Missing Persons Detail, is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Santa Clarita man.
Did you know that You’ve "Got a Friend at City Hall?" In Santa Clarita, dedicated city staff in dozens of departments and divisions work to keep the city running smoothly, solve problems and improve the quality of life for residents in countless ways.
1863
- Gen. Edward F. Beale loans money to A.A. Hudson and Oliver P. Robbins to erect toll house in Newhall Pass [story
]
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station enjoyed a successful fundraiser at its last Tip-A-Cop event so the station is running it back on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 5-9 p.m.
Amanda M. Woodworth, MD, Director of Breast Health at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California and Anjali Date, MD, Medical Director at the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center, were two of six co-authors of a paper recently published in the Annals of Surgical Oncology.
Pistachio Comedy presents "Laughing Stock Comedy" show, beginning 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27 with a free family friendly show followed by a 21 and up showing at 8 p.m. at Gilcrest Farms.
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall. The public session will be preceded by a closed session Special Meeting at 4:30 p.m.
