Sept. 28: VIA After Five Hosted By Sheriff’s Station

Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Santa Clarita Sheriff Station.

It is one of the most popular VIA events, by members, for members.

VIA After Five is an opportunity to build your business network by meeting other VIA members, making valuable connections and learning more about the SCV business community.

Cost to attend: $25for VIA members, $30 for non-members. Food, beverages, door prizes.

This month’s event will feature up close and personal tour of the facility with interactive demos.

The Sheriff’s Station is located at 26201 Golden Valley rd.

For security reasons this event requires a brief background check to attend. To submit the background check, guests will need to email their driver’s license number and date of birth directly to deputy Kabrina Borbon at ka1borbo@lasd.org.

For tickets to the VIA After Five Networking mixer at click here. Reservations must be made no later than Sept. 13.

For more information about VIA and other business and networking events visit VIA’s website.

