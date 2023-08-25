Via afterfive sheriffs station

Sept. 28: VIA afterfive Tour of SCV Sheriff’s Station

Uploaded: , Friday, Aug 25, 2023

By Press Release

The Valencia Industry Association will host its afterfive networking mixer at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Sept. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This event requires a brief background check to attend. Individuals who have not submitted their information will not be admitted.

Get an inside look at the new state-of-the-art SCV Sheriff’s Station opened in November 2021.

Enjoy a tour of the station that includes presentations and interactive demonstrations including a tour of the jail, K-9 demo, J-Team, nonleathel weapons demo, emergency vehicles and more.

RSVP online to secure your spot. Reservations are limited.

Due to security concerns you must email your full name, driver’s license number and Date of birth directly to ka2borbo@las.org no later than Sept. 8 to ensure you are approved to attend. Please preface your request with the name of the event: Valley Industry Association After Five Event, Sept. 28, 2023.

Cost is $25 for VIA members, $30 for nonmembers.

To attend you must complete two steps. Submit your information directly to the LASD and RSVP to VIA.

In addition to the security clearnance you must also RSVP at www.via.org/event/september-after-five-the-sheriffs-department/?instance_id=643.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department SCV Sheriff’s Station

26201 Golden Valley Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

For more information visit via.org.

