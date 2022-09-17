Sept. 29: Child & Family Center Holds Sober Social Event

The Child & Family Center will host the first Sober Social Event on Thursday, Sept. 29 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Sober Social Event is in honor of National Recovery Month.

It will be an evening of resources, wellness activities and fun yard games.

The event will also feature a professional advocate speaker, recovery advocate speaker, arts and crafts, food, snacks and drinks.

Food will be served shortly after hearing an inspiring story of recovery and tips on how to support loved ones in recovery.

Sober Social is free to the community, but registration is required.

Visit https://forms.gle/bsy6NncRZofEhUQPA to register your family.

