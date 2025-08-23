header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 22
1891 - Future First Lady Lou Henry (Hoover), 17, poses for photo at R.E. Nickel's Acton store [story]
Lou Henry
Sept. 29: NP Law Golf Tourney to Benefit Child & Family Center
| Friday, Aug 22, 2025
child family center golf

Join NP Law’s Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, Sept 29 at Valencia Country Club to launch Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Every swing supports hope and healing and 100% of proceeds go towards Child & Family Center’s lifesaving Domestic Violence program and emergency shelter.

Together, drive change and give survivors the support they deserve.

Levels of giving:

Individual Player ($250):

Includes one golfer, continental breakfast, gift bag, buffet awards reception

Foursome ($900):

Includes four golfers, continental breakfast, gift bag, buffet awards reception

Hole Sponsor ($2,000):

Signs on the tee box, continental breakfast, gift bag, buffet awards.

Hole Sponsor +two Players ($2,250):

Signs on the tee box, 2 golfers, continental breakfast, gift bag, buffet awards.

Hole Sponsor +four Players ($2,500):

Signs on the tee box, four golfers, continental breakfast, gift bag, buffet awards.

Breakfast Sponsor ($3,500):

Includes four golfers. Includes exclusive sign display at breakfast, logo in program, recognition on sign at check-in.

Lunch Sponsor ($5,000):

Includes four golfers. Includes custom labels on the lunches and recognition on the carts delivering lunches.

Putting Contest Sponsor ($3,500):

Includes four golfers. Special recognition on putting course, logo recognition on contest prizes.

Program Sponsor ($5,000):

Includes four golfers. Front page of program, recognition on sign at check-in.

Awards Reception Sponsor ($6,000):

Signage at reception, recognition at each dining table, and in program. Includes 4 golfers, golf cart, continental breakfast and buffet awards reception.

Presenting Sponsor ($8,500):

Includes eight golfers, a branded item in a gift bag, a half-page ad in the program and special recognition on signage. Speaking opportunity at reception.

Register now: https://nplaw.la/golfreg/.

For more information visit https://nplaw.la/golf/.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Sept. 29: NP Law Golf Tourney to Benefit Child & Family Center

Sept. 29: NP Law Golf Tourney to Benefit Child & Family Center
Friday, Aug 22, 2025
Join NP Law’s Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, Sept 29 at Valencia Country Club to launch Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 13: SCV Services Collaborative Hosts Annual ‘Marching On’ Fundraiser

Sept. 13: SCV Services Collaborative Hosts Annual ‘Marching On’ Fundraiser
Tuesday, Aug 19, 2025
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative, a nonprofit dedicated to serving those who served, will present its annual fundraising event, “Marching On,” on Saturday, Sept. 13, 6-9 p.m. at Santa Clarita Studios.
FULL STORY...

Henry Mayo Recognized with ACC Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation

Henry Mayo Recognized with ACC Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation
Tuesday, Aug 19, 2025
The American College of Cardiology has recognized Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients who come to a cardiac cath lab for care, including diagnostic catheterizations and percutaneous coronary intervention procedures.
FULL STORY...

Tejon Ranch Announces Fall Events

Tejon Ranch Announces Fall Events
Monday, Aug 18, 2025
From bird-filled wetlands to golden hillsides, starlit skies and color-changing black oaks, the coming months are packed with ways to explore Tejon Ranch. Tejon Ranch Conservatory has planned a variety of hikes and outings for all ages and skill levels, there's something for everyone, perfect for discovering wildlife, taking in the scenery, recharging your batteries and learning more about this unique landscape.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 23: Placerita Canyon Natural Area, Nature Center Movie Night, Picnic

Aug. 23: Placerita Canyon Natural Area, Nature Center Movie Night, Picnic
Monday, Aug 18, 2025
The Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center invites the public to a movie night and family picnic under the stars on Saturday, Aug. 23, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
TMU Women’s Volleyball Starts Season with Win
The Master's women's volleyball team, ranked No. 23 in the NAIA Pre-Season poll, defeated the Bushnell Beacons in five sets in the first match of the Hope Summer Slam tournament in Fullerton.
TMU Women’s Volleyball Starts Season with Win
Sept. 29: NP Law Golf Tourney to Benefit Child & Family Center
Join NP Law’s Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, Sept 29 at Valencia Country Club to launch Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Sept. 29: NP Law Golf Tourney to Benefit Child & Family Center
LASD Will Increase Patrols Through Labor Day for ‘Drive Sober’ Campaign
As the end of summer approaches and families prepare for Labor Day celebrations, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone to prioritize safety on the roads. Drivers are encouraged to make responsible choices behind the wheel by never driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
LASD Will Increase Patrols Through Labor Day for ‘Drive Sober’ Campaign
Extreme Heat Warning Extended in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke and heat cramps, as high temperatures are forecast to continue to impact the Santa Clarita Valley and the region.
Extreme Heat Warning Extended in SCV
CalArtians Among 2025 Princess Grace Award Winners
The Princess Grace Foundation has announced the recipients of its 2025 Princess Grace Awards and among this year’s winners and honorees are three students from California Institute of the Arts: Tramaine Raphael Gray (Theater MFA 26), Gabriella Mykal (Film/Video MFA 23) and Jared Hall (Film/Video MFA 25).
CalArtians Among 2025 Princess Grace Award Winners
Canyon Theatre Guild Announces 2025-26 Season
The Canyon Theatre Guild has announced its 2025-26 season with nine new show-stopping productions.
Canyon Theatre Guild Announces 2025-26 Season
Sept. 9: InfluenceHER No Is A Complete Sentence, Knowing Your Boundaries Workshop
Join a InfluenceHER No Is A Complete Sentence, Knowing Your Boundaries Workshop, 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9 at the Newhall Press Room.
Sept. 9: InfluenceHER No Is A Complete Sentence, Knowing Your Boundaries Workshop
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Rolls Out Next-Generation Patrol Vehicles
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced the deployment of over 300 vehicles as part of its effort to modernize the fleet, improve efficiency and enhance public and deputy safety.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Rolls Out Next-Generation Patrol Vehicles
Aug. 24: Take the Santa Clarita Beach Bus to the 25th Annual Pooch Parade
Take the Santa Clarita Beach Bus to the 25th Annual Pooch Parade on Sunday, Aug. 24, at Ventura Harbor Village.
Aug. 24: Take the Santa Clarita Beach Bus to the 25th Annual Pooch Parade
Sept. 22-29: Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Silent Book Auction
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library in collaboration with Santa Clarita Valley Libraries will have a silent Book Auction 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 22 through 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 29 at all three local library branches.
Sept. 22-29: Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Silent Book Auction
Sept. 4: SCVi Charter School to Host Community Back to School Night
SCVi Charter School invites all Santa Clarita Valley families with school-age children in the community to attend its annual Back-to-School Night on Thursday, Sept. 4, 5-7 p.m.
Sept. 4: SCVi Charter School to Host Community Back to School Night
Santa Clarita Voices Presents Pro Mountain Bike Rider Spencer Rathkamp
This episode of Santa Clarita Voices takes listeners and viewers on a ride into the world of professional mountain biking with guest Spencer Rathkamp, a pro rider from Santa Clarita, known for his skills, dedication to the sport and passion for inspiring the next generation of riders.
Santa Clarita Voices Presents Pro Mountain Bike Rider Spencer Rathkamp
Aug. 26: Council to Review Hartwell Project, Appoint Planning Commissioner
The Santa Clarita City Council will return from its summer hiatus to meet in regular open session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 26. Among the items on the council's agenda are another look at The Hartwell, a condos-and-retail project to be constructed in downtown Newhall on Main Street and the appointment of a new planning commissioner.
Aug. 26: Council to Review Hartwell Project, Appoint Planning Commissioner
‘Hispanic Heritage Month’ Exhibit at City Hall Thru Oct. 15
The city of Santa Clarita presents its newest art exhibition, “Hispanic Heritage Month,” on view through Wednesday, Oct. 15, in the first floor gallery at City Hall.
‘Hispanic Heritage Month’ Exhibit at City Hall Thru Oct. 15
Hart District Announces New Principal, Assistant Principal
The Hart District has announced the appointment of Brian Necessary as the new principal at Arroyo Seco Junior High School and Christopher Printz as a new assistant principal at Golden Valley High School.
Hart District Announces New Principal, Assistant Principal
Today in SCV History (Aug. 22)
1891 - Future First Lady Lou Henry (Hoover), 17, poses for photo at R.E. Nickel's Acton store [story]
Lou Henry
Sept. 6: Guardians SCV Hosts Patriot Day Car Show
The Guardians SCV invite the community to its Fifth Annual Patriot Day Car Show and free community breakfast on Saturday, Sept. 6, from 8 a.m. to noon at Gateway Promenade, Higher Vision Church parking lot at 28776 The Old Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Sept. 6: Guardians SCV Hosts Patriot Day Car Show
SCV Boss Ladies Seeking Vendors for Trunk or Treat
SCV Boss Ladies is seeking vendors to be a part of its Trunk or Treat event scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 23.
SCV Boss Ladies Seeking Vendors for Trunk or Treat
Douglas Furniture to Close After 50 Years in Newhall
Douglas Furniture, a familiar sight along the road at 23661 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA, 91321, is currently holding a $4,000,000 quitting business sale.
Douglas Furniture to Close After 50 Years in Newhall
Jason Gibbs | Honoring Youth, Inspiring Change at the Evening of Remembrance
At the heart of Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, surrounded by oak trees and serene trails, is one of the most meaningful spaces in Santa Clarita, the Youth Grove, a place that invites reflection and remembrance.
Jason Gibbs | Honoring Youth, Inspiring Change at the Evening of Remembrance
Aug. 27: Whitesides to Host Military Service Academy Information Session
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) has announced a Military Service Academy night for students, parents, educators and other interested parties in California’s 27th Congressional District.
Aug. 27: Whitesides to Host Military Service Academy Information Session
SCV Water Offers Rebates
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is offering a variety of rebates for Santa Clarita Valley residents.
SCV Water Offers Rebates
Fitness Center Parents Protest Closing of Henry Mayo Kids Club on Aug. 29
Parents are protesting the closing of the Henry Mayo Kids Club at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital's Henry Mayo Fitness Center on Town Center Drive, scheduled for Friday, Aug. 29.
Fitness Center Parents Protest Closing of Henry Mayo Kids Club on Aug. 29
Sept. 17: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration
The Latino Business Alliance will gather to recognize National Hispanic Heritage Month with a celebration, awards and networking reception 5:30- 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17 at the Centre.
Sept. 17: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration
SCVNews.com