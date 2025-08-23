Sept. 29: NP Law Golf Tourney to Benefit Child & Family Center

Join NP Law’s Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, Sept 29 at Valencia Country Club to launch Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Every swing supports hope and healing and 100% of proceeds go towards Child & Family Center’s lifesaving Domestic Violence program and emergency shelter.

Together, drive change and give survivors the support they deserve.

Levels of giving:

Individual Player ($250):

Includes one golfer, continental breakfast, gift bag, buffet awards reception

Foursome ($900):

Includes four golfers, continental breakfast, gift bag, buffet awards reception

Hole Sponsor ($2,000):

Signs on the tee box, continental breakfast, gift bag, buffet awards.

Hole Sponsor +two Players ($2,250):

Signs on the tee box, 2 golfers, continental breakfast, gift bag, buffet awards.

Hole Sponsor +four Players ($2,500):

Signs on the tee box, four golfers, continental breakfast, gift bag, buffet awards.

Breakfast Sponsor ($3,500):

Includes four golfers. Includes exclusive sign display at breakfast, logo in program, recognition on sign at check-in.

Lunch Sponsor ($5,000):

Includes four golfers. Includes custom labels on the lunches and recognition on the carts delivering lunches.

Putting Contest Sponsor ($3,500):

Includes four golfers. Special recognition on putting course, logo recognition on contest prizes.

Program Sponsor ($5,000):

Includes four golfers. Front page of program, recognition on sign at check-in.

Awards Reception Sponsor ($6,000):

Signage at reception, recognition at each dining table, and in program. Includes 4 golfers, golf cart, continental breakfast and buffet awards reception.

Presenting Sponsor ($8,500):

Includes eight golfers, a branded item in a gift bag, a half-page ad in the program and special recognition on signage. Speaking opportunity at reception.

Register now: https://nplaw.la/golfreg/.

For more information visit https://nplaw.la/golf/.

Like this: Like Loading...