Sept. 29-Oct. 4: Seven Productions Filming in SCV

The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 29 to Saturday, Oct. 4.

Filming this week in the Santa Clarita Valley are:

Television

“S.W.A.T. Exiles”

“It’s Florida Man”

Feature

“Blood Rush”

Commercial

“Progressive”

“Verizon”

Still Photo

“CAT”

Student

“Hail, Mary”

In 2024 the city of Santa Clarita Film Office issued 400 film permits, resulting in 897 location film days, which generated an estimated $19 million in economic impact to the local community. Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

Many factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s Film Incentive Program, Movie Ranch Overlay Zone, low cost permit fees and expedited permit processing, along with the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program. Additionally, Santa Clarita is home to several studios and movie ranches that attract a large number of productions to the area. Santa Clarita is also located within the entertainment industry’s advantageous “Thirty-Mile Zone” and offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double as almost anywhere in the world.

Last year, countless television shows took advantage of all that Santa Clarita has to offer and nearly half of the film days reported in 2024 were attributed to television production alone. Many of the shows which were either locally based or frequently filmed in town included “Dr. Odyssey,” “Paradise,” “Good American Family,” “Criminal Minds,” “9-1-1,” “NCIS: Origins,” “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.,” “The Old Man,” and “The Family Business.”

Numerous feature films were shot in Santa Clarita in 2024, including “Wolfs,” ”MaXXXine,” “Night Swim” and “Lonely Planet.” In addition, many music videos, including those by artists such as Charli xcx and Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons, Doja Cat, Blake Shelton, Lord Huron, and Shaboozey, were filmed on location in Santa Clarita, as were various commercials and online content.

Filming benefits the local economy in several ways. Productions spend several millions of dollars each year on rentals and goods from businesses (small and large), local agencies, school districts, homeowners and non-profits. Hotels, restaurants, attractions, shopping centers and hardware stores, among others, receive direct compensation and generate tax revenue that contributes heavily to the quality of life in Santa Clarita by helping fund roads, programs, recreation and public safety.

For more information about filming in Santa Clarita, please visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at (661) 284-1425.

For a behind the scenes peek at filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).

