header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 29
1969 - College of the Canyons opens with first class of students in temporary quarters at Hart High School [story]
COC
Sept. 29-Oct. 4: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
| Monday, Sep 29, 2025
Santa Clarita filming

The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 29 to Saturday, Oct. 4.

Filming this week in the Santa Clarita Valley are:

 

Television

“S.W.A.T. Exiles”

“It’s Florida Man”

 

Feature

“Blood Rush”

 

Commercial

“Progressive”

“Verizon”

 

Still Photo

“CAT”

 

Student

“Hail, Mary”

 

In 2024 the city of Santa Clarita Film Office issued 400 film permits, resulting in 897 location film days, which generated an estimated $19 million in economic impact to the local community. Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

Many factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s Film Incentive Program, Movie Ranch Overlay Zone, low cost permit fees and expedited permit processing, along with the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program. Additionally, Santa Clarita is home to several studios and movie ranches that attract a large number of productions to the area. Santa Clarita is also located within the entertainment industry’s advantageous “Thirty-Mile Zone” and offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double as almost anywhere in the world.

Last year, countless television shows took advantage of all that Santa Clarita has to offer and nearly half of the film days reported in 2024 were attributed to television production alone. Many of the shows which were either locally based or frequently filmed in town included “Dr. Odyssey,” “Paradise,” “Good American Family,” “Criminal Minds,” “9-1-1,” “NCIS: Origins,” “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.,” “The Old Man,” and “The Family Business.”

Numerous feature films were shot in Santa Clarita in 2024, including “Wolfs,” ”MaXXXine,” “Night Swim” and “Lonely Planet.” In addition, many music videos, including those by artists such as Charli xcx and Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons, Doja Cat, Blake Shelton, Lord Huron, and Shaboozey, were filmed on location in Santa Clarita, as were various commercials and online content.

Filming benefits the local economy in several ways. Productions spend several millions of dollars each year on rentals and goods from businesses (small and large), local agencies, school districts, homeowners and non-profits. Hotels, restaurants, attractions, shopping centers and hardware stores, among others, receive direct compensation and generate tax revenue that contributes heavily to the quality of life in Santa Clarita by helping fund roads, programs, recreation and public safety.

For more information about filming in Santa Clarita, please visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at (661) 284-1425.

For a behind the scenes peek at filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Sept. 29-Oct. 4: Seven Productions Filming in SCV

Sept. 29-Oct. 4: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
Monday, Sep 29, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 29 to Saturday, Oct. 4.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 1: Santa Clarita Launches Santa Clarita Connect Transit App

Oct. 1: Santa Clarita Launches Santa Clarita Connect Transit App
Monday, Sep 29, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita is introducing a new way to book local transit. Santa Clarita Connect brings together three key ride services from Santa Clarita Transit, Go! Santa Clarita, Dial-A-Ride and Access Services, all into one convenient mobile app.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 26: ‘Jaws’ at Canyon Country Community Center

Sept. 26: ‘Jaws’ at Canyon Country Community Center
Thursday, Sep 25, 2025
You’re going to need a bigger blanket. It’s "Jaws" night at the Canyon Country Community Center.
FULL STORY...

SCV Sheriff’s Station Conducts Red Light Enforcement Effort

SCV Sheriff’s Station Conducts Red Light Enforcement Effort
Thursday, Sep 25, 2025
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station has responded to community concerns about red light violations by many drivers in the SCV by holding a special one-day targeted enforcement operation.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Officially Named a Clean California Community by Caltrans

Santa Clarita Officially Named a Clean California Community by Caltrans
Wednesday, Sep 24, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita has been named a “Clean California Community” by Caltrans’ Clean CA initiative, joining 30 communities across the state receiving the designation.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Ken Striplin | Guiding the Next Generation with Parenting for Prevention
As parents, we want to give our children the tools they need to make healthy, positive choices.
Ken Striplin | Guiding the Next Generation with Parenting for Prevention
Traylor’s Hat Trick Lifts Lady Mustangs to Road Win
Maddy Traylor scored three goals and Harmony Rohde added a brace to lead The Master's University women's soccer team to a 6-1 win over the Hope International Royals Saturday, Sept. 27 at Irvine Great Park.
Traylor’s Hat Trick Lifts Lady Mustangs to Road Win
TMU Men’s Soccer Gets First Conference Win
After losing the last three matches and starting the conference season 0-2, The Master's University men's soccer team bounced back with a much-needed 3-1 win over the Hope International Royals on Saturday, Sept. 27. This was a team the Mustangs had not beaten on the soccer field since Oct. 18, 2018.
TMU Men’s Soccer Gets First Conference Win
Master’s Volleyball Gets Back in Win Column
The Master's University women's volleyball team defeated Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University on Saturday, Sept. 27 in three sets in a home match played at College of the Canyons.
Master’s Volleyball Gets Back in Win Column
Sept. 29-Oct. 4: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 29 to Saturday, Oct. 4.
Sept. 29-Oct. 4: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
Oct. 1: Santa Clarita Launches Santa Clarita Connect Transit App
The city of Santa Clarita is introducing a new way to book local transit. Santa Clarita Connect brings together three key ride services from Santa Clarita Transit, Go! Santa Clarita, Dial-A-Ride and Access Services, all into one convenient mobile app.
Oct. 1: Santa Clarita Launches Santa Clarita Connect Transit App
Today in SCV History (Sept. 29)
1969 - College of the Canyons opens with first class of students in temporary quarters at Hart High School [story]
COC
Today in SCV History (Sept. 28)
1987 - Slender-horned spineflower listed in Federal Register as endangered species [story] Slender-horned spineflower
Today in SCV History (Sept. 27)
2014 - Towsley Canyon Loop Trail named for naturalist Don Mullally [story]
Don Mullally
Whitesides Joins Dixon Health Center to Highlight Federal Budget Threats
Rep. George Whitesides (D-Aqua Dulce) joined clinicians and staff on Friday, Sept. 26 at the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center in Newhall to highlight the potential harms posed by the recently passed federal budget and how it could impact their clinic and local patients.
Whitesides Joins Dixon Health Center to Highlight Federal Budget Threats
Sept. 27: ‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’ Opens at Canyon Theatre Guild
The hit Broadway musical "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" will open at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m.
Sept. 27: ‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’ Opens at Canyon Theatre Guild
Oct. 6: SCV Water Virtual Community Meeting on S Wells PFAS Treatment
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will host a virtual community meeting Monday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. to share construction updates and the latest project timeline for the new S Wells PFAS Treatment and Disinfection Facility, to be located along Bridgeport Lane, between Bridgeport Park and the Santa Clara River.
Oct. 6: SCV Water Virtual Community Meeting on S Wells PFAS Treatment
Oct. 5: Sierra Hillbillies Harvest Festival Square Dance
The Santa Clarita Valley Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites you to the Harvest Festival Square Dance on Sunday, Oct. 5.
Oct. 5: Sierra Hillbillies Harvest Festival Square Dance
Sept. 27-28: SCAA 35th Art Classic at The Centre
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Art Classic 2025 will be held Saturday, Sept. 27 and Sunday, Sept.28, 1-5 p.m.
Sept. 27-28: SCAA 35th Art Classic at The Centre
Oct. 9: Henry Mayo’s ‘Girl Talk’ to Focus on Breast Health
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital "Girl Talk" women’s health education series, will address breast health at its next session, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 9, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Henry Mayo Center on the Henry Mayo campus.
Oct. 9: Henry Mayo’s ‘Girl Talk’ to Focus on Breast Health
Today in SCV History (Sept. 26)
1876 - California oil industry born as CSO No. 4 in Pico Canyon becomes state's first commercially productive oil well [story]
Pico No. 4
Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center Joins Nationwide Empty the Shelters Event
Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters the nation’s largest funded adoption event returns this fall from Oct. 1 – 15 with over 300 shelters, including the Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center.
Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center Joins Nationwide Empty the Shelters Event
Work Begins on $60M Upgrade to Valencia Water Reclamation Plant
Helix Electric Inc. has started work on a $60 million overhaul of power systems at the Valencia Water Reclamation Plant, a facility serving thousands of Santa Clarita Valley residents.
Work Begins on $60M Upgrade to Valencia Water Reclamation Plant
Sept. 26: ‘Jaws’ at Canyon Country Community Center
You’re going to need a bigger blanket. It’s "Jaws" night at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Sept. 26: ‘Jaws’ at Canyon Country Community Center
CARB Adopts Plan for Science-Based Policy
The California Air Resources Board has identified its research priorities for the next five years, which will inform science-driven policymaking at a time the federal government is rejecting accepted research on climate and air quality.
CARB Adopts Plan for Science-Based Policy
Oct. 11: Strawberry & Fig’s Fall Boutique
Strawberry & Fig's Fall Boutique will be held 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11 in the parking lot of Real Life Church.
Oct. 11: Strawberry & Fig’s Fall Boutique
Oct. 17: Santa Clarita Job Fair at COC
College of the Canyons in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, America's Job Center of California and Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development will host the Santa Clarita Job Fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.Friday, Oct. 17 at College of the Canyons' West Gym, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Oct. 17: Santa Clarita Job Fair at COC
SCV Sheriff’s Station Conducts Red Light Enforcement Effort
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station has responded to community concerns about red light violations by many drivers in the SCV by holding a special one-day targeted enforcement operation.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Conducts Red Light Enforcement Effort
Sept. 30: Supervisors to Consider Continuing Emergency Actions for Fire Recovery
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 30, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear a January 2025 Windstorm and Critical Fire Events Bi-Weekly Emergency Contracts Report to help determine if there is a need to continue the emergency actions, which require immediate cleanup and reconstruction of public property, buildings, facilities and infrastructure.
Sept. 30: Supervisors to Consider Continuing Emergency Actions for Fire Recovery
SCVNews.com