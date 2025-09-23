Sept. 29: SCE Public Safety Power Shutoff, Wildfire Safety Meeting

Southern California Edison will host a Public Safety Power Shutoff and Wildfire Safety Santa Clarita Valley community meeting on Monday, Sept. 30, 6-7:30 p.m.

During times of low humidity, dry vegetation and high winds, Southern California Edison may use Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) to proactively and temporarily shut off power to keep communities safe and reduce the risk of a fire caused by utility equipment.

Due to the risk of extreme weather facing Southern California, residents may experience longer and more extensive Public Safety Power Shutoff outages, including in areas that historically have not experienced Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

To help you stay informed and prepared for Public Safety Power Shutoffs, SCE is hosting a live discussion for the Santa Clarita Valley community at College of the Canyons on Monday, Sept. 29, 6-7:30 p.m. You will learn about:

— How to prepare for outages

— Available programs and services

— Getting support during an outage

— Identifying cost-saving strategies

— Enhancing emergency preparedness

There will be an opportunity for questions and feedback.

The meeting will be held at the College of the Canyons, Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 258, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

No registration is required and this event is free for all to attend.

Like this: Like Loading...