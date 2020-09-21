Sept. 29: VIA Hosts 2020 CEO Forum in Virtual Format

The Valley Industry Association is hosting the 2020 CEO Forum on Zoom on September 29, 2020, featuring the Santa Clarita Valley’s top executives and decision-makers who will collaborate to identify common business and community issues, while developing solutions.
The VIA Advocacy Committee has recently surveyed the local business community and based on those results, invites leaders to a high-level collaboration and problem-solving session.
The event will be on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Zoom. Tickets cost $20.20 per person; to RSVP, head to via.org/calendar.
Discussion topics for this year’s forum include:
The Split Roll ballot measure, which Californians will vote on November 3. The measure is aimed at rolling back many of the protections of Proposition 13 and increase taxes on business properties in the state.
Ideas to assist businesses in recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Continuing discussions from the 2019 CEO Forum on the difference in younger generation workforce attitudes and how those realities have been affected by Covid-19 work-from-home requirements.
VIA CEO Forums have consistently resulted in highly desirable programs, special events, partnerships, and better success for businesses.
VIA has been privileged to enjoy the support of the Santa Clarita Valley’s CEOs for many years. They invite the community to take a moment to review some of the history of the VIA CEO Forums, and to gain some insight into the programs and projects that have developed out of Forums over the years.
In 1995, VIA sponsored its first CEO Forum, bringing together chief executives, community leaders, and educators to discuss the business community’s training needs and workforce plans. At that gathering, CEOs emphasized the need to re-engineer and re-tool the local workforce if they were to be successful in diversifying from defense to commercial manufacturing, and in expanding to new markets.
As a result, the Valley Industrial Association and College of the Canyons began working together to fund a “retraining” initiative in the SCV and the Valencia Learning Center was born. Today, it is known as the Employee Training Institute. An Employment Training Panel project was developed by COC and through that program, millions of dollars in training funds to support skill upgrade training have been provided to thousands of employees in the SCV.
In 1999, a similar group met to focus on key skills for success in the rapidly changing economy. Top priorities identified at that Forum included problem-solving and team skills. In response, VIA developed the Valley Industrial Association Website Contest, an annual competition that ran for five years for K–12 students. Students worked with a local company partner to build websites for their partner, many of which were adopted and incorporated by SCV businesses.
Our third CEO Forum was held in 2002. This time, an overwhelming need emerged for entry-level employees to have “Basic Business Conduct” skills. Students entering the workforce needed to be better equipped with fundamental skills and work ethics. Through this event, VIA built a program based on curriculum covering communication, ethics and team-building skills, and the “Connecting to Success” program was born.
In 2004, the Forum indicated a clear goal of local business to develop outreach to our adjacent counties and resulted in the creation a tri-county Regional Executive Summit with special focuses on workforce housing and mobility. Additionally, recent economic challenges evolved the Summit into the subsequent return of the VIA B2B Industry Show.
In 2009, CEOs unanimously indicated that basic skills and access to a skilled workforce were top priorities. VIA took that information to heart and grew the Connecting to Success Program to include all seven area high schools – we’ll train more than 4000 high school sophomores in the Spring of 2021. As well, we continue to support the business initiatives of College of the Canyons to help ensure a steady supply of skilled workers for our valley.
From information about this event or VIA, call (661) 294-8088, email Kathy Norris at kathy@via.org, or visit via.org.
Princess Cruises announced the sale of two of its ships, Sun Princess and Sea Princess, to undisclosed buyers on Monday. The sale of these vessels is in line with parent company Carnival Corporation’s plan to accelerate the removal of less efficient ships from its fleet.
The drive to close the digital divide in a region with the nation’s largest school-age population gained momentum today when the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a proposal from LACOE to allocate $12.8 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to purchase computer devices and internet connectivity for students in need.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Monday announced a new, multifaceted “Education to End Hate” initiative designed to empower educators and students to confront the hate, bigotry, and racism rising in communities across the state and nation.
A virtual conversation between internationally recognized artist and sculptor Beatriz Cortez, a professor of Central American studies at California State University, Northridge, and curator Erin Christovale will launch ConSortiUm, a collaborative project of art museums and galleries from the California State University (CSU) system, on Thursday, Sept. 24.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks) received confirmation by Fire officials that the Nature Center at the Devil's Punchbowl Natural Area burned by the Bobcat Fire. The area is still considered a hotspot and not safe. The facility will be closed until further notice.
As the Bobcat Fire continued to threaten communities in the Antelope Valley, colleagues and friends raised funds for L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Stamsek, who reportedly lost his home in the blaze, which had burned nearly 100,000 acres as of Sunday.
EDUCAUSE, the nonprofit higher education information technology association, awarded former California State University, Northridge Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer Hilary J. Baker with its 2020 Community Leadership Award.
The Valley Industry Association is hosting the 2020 CEO Forum on Zoom on September 29, 2020, featuring the Santa Clarita Valley's top executives and decision-makers who will collaborate to identify common business and community issues, while developing solutions.
SCV Water customers can save water and money through a free virtual home check-up. These check-ups will look at indoor and outdoor water use and are designed to help water users identify problems, leaks, and opportunities to increase water efficiency.
The Affordable Housing Committee of the Community Task Force on Homelessness is reaching out to Santa Clarita Valley landlords and property owners in hopes of better understanding hesitancies in accepting tenants with rental assistance vouchers.
Assembly Bill 1457, authored by Assembly Members Cervantes and Reyes, and supported by Santa Clarita’s Senator Scott Wilk, Assemblyman Tom Lackey and Assemblywoman Christy Smith, represents an important step forward in jumpstarting California’s economic recovery.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 22 new deaths and 1,281 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, including 25 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, where Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 23rd COVID death.
As wildfires rage up and down the West Coast, a panel of experts from Stanford University said Friday that exposure to high levels of pollution from wildfire smoke is the equivalent of smoking seven cigarettes a day.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.