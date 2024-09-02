Sept. 3: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding a special board meeting followed by the regular board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The special meeting will start at 5:45 p.m. with the Devil’s Den Water District and will be held at the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Administration Building.

To view the agenda, click here.

Following the special meeting the regular board meeting begins at 6 p.m.

To view the full agenda, visit here.

The meeting includes Item 10.1 AB 1234 Report, which can be found here.

Those who can’t attend in person can join virtually by clicking the link to the zoom meeting. The webinar ID is 160 669 1948.

It is possible to attend via phone by calling (833)-568-8864.

The meeting will be held in the E.G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant Boardroom in the admin building located at 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. CA 91354.

For more information about the meeting or SCV water visit SCV water website.

SCV Water also announced the cancellation of the next Upper Santa Clara Valley Joint Powers Authority meeting that was scheduled for Sept. 3.

To see the notice of cancellation click the link.

