Sept. 3: WiSH Webinar for College-bound High School Students

The WiSH Education Foundation will offer a series of Wednesday webinars designed to help college-bound high school students and parents navigate the significant steps in college admissions. This series is a fundraiser for the WiSH Education Foundation, a Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit to benefit the students of the William S. Hart Union School District.

Experts from college admissions and planning will help guide families and share best practices so you can be confident and have peace of mind as you approach this exciting time.

All webinars held 5–6:30 p.m.

Webinars are interactive with Q&A moderated through chat.

Webinars cost $35 per webinar, including a recording.

For questions email wish@hartdistrict.org.

The next WiSH Webinar will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 3 and will cover “Using the Common Application, AXS Companion and Common App Essay Brainstorming.”

This webinar helps parents and students understand and use the Common App, the most frequently used college application program. It will cover supplemental essays and how to access and address them. It also describes the various college deadlines, including early decision, early action, restricted early action, rolling and regular decisions.

Register for this webinar by Tuesday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m.

Topics:

﻿What is the Common Application and how to fill it out.

“Why Us” essay details and its importance.

What is the essence of an essay.

What to focus on and why it’s important.

What are the essay prompts.

How do you break them down.

What’s the word count needed.

How does test-optional impact applications and acceptance rates.

What should I write about.

What are the rules.

Your student will leave the webinar with the know-how to start their well-planned essays now.

Register at www.wisheducationfoundation.org/wish-webinar-wednesday.

The WiSH Education Foundation’s mission is to bridge the gap in state education funding and provide support for student programs and resources within the William S. Hart Union High School District. It raises funds for student wellness, STEM, arts, music and special education programs, as well as providing resources like Chromebooks and wellness centers to students in need.

For more information visit www.wisheducationfoundation.org.

