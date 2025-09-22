Sept. 30: Early Bird Pricing Ends for ‘Conjuring for a Cure’ Magic Show

Early Bird pricing for Slow-Motion Magic’s 6th Annual “Conjuring for a Cure” Magic Show and Expo benefitting the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease research will end Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Conjuring for a Cure will be held 2-5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 26 at 24729 Valley St., Newhall, CA 91321.

Emcee will be Ernie Stone, followed by performances by Markus Kublin, Jonathan Molo, David and Robyn Rabotnick, David Norman and Kerry Ross.

Tickets will be $25 through Tuesday, Sept. 30.

It will increase to $30 and VIP tickets are $60.

Visit SlowMotionMagic.org for tickets and information.

